How to Vote for The Game Awards 2022
There have been so many great games this year, The Game Awards will be packed tight.
The Game Awards are always a great place to come together and celebrate the games that meant the most to you throughout the year. 2022 has had some absolutely massive hits, so it’s going to be an exceptionally crowded race this time around, and we’ve got all the information you need to support your favorites. Here’s how to vote in the 2022 Game Awards.
How Do You Vote for the Game Awards 2022? Answered
To vote in the 2022 Game Awards you just need to go to the Game Awards website though you will have to sign up before you can actually cast any votes. Alternatively, for the first time ever this year, you can join the Game Awards Discord Server and vote from there.
You can cast one vote per category, and this year there are 31 total categories.
They are:
- Game of the Year
- Best Game Direction
- Best Narrative
- Best Art Direction
- Best Score and Music
- Best Audio Design
- Best Performance
- Games for Impact
- Best Ongoing
- Best Indie
- Best Mobile Game
- Best Community Support
- Innovation in Accessibility
- Best VR / AR
- Best Action Game
- Best Action / Adventure
- Best Role Playing
- Best Fighting
- Best Family
- Best Sim / Strategy
- Best Sports / Racing
- Best Multiplayer
- Content Creator of the Year
- Best Debut Indie
- Best Adaptation
- Most Anticipated Game
- Best Esports Game
- Best Esports Athlete
- Best Esports Team
- Best Esports Coach
- Best Esports Event
What Are the Game Award Game of the Year Nominations? Answerd
Game of the Year is once again set to be a hotly contested race. Voters will have to choose between six titles.
Those are:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
That is everything you need to know regarding how to vote in the 2022 Game Awards. We will certainly be watching along and sharing any breaking news that gets announced. We hope to see you there.