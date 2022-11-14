How to Vote for The Game Awards 2022

Image Source: The Game Awards

There have been so many great games this year, The Game Awards will be packed tight.

The Game Awards are always a great place to come together and celebrate the games that meant the most to you throughout the year. 2022 has had some absolutely massive hits, so it’s going to be an exceptionally crowded race this time around, and we’ve got all the information you need to support your favorites. Here’s how to vote in the 2022 Game Awards.

How Do You Vote for the Game Awards 2022? Answered

To vote in the 2022 Game Awards you just need to go to the Game Awards website though you will have to sign up before you can actually cast any votes. Alternatively, for the first time ever this year, you can join the Game Awards Discord Server and vote from there.

You can cast one vote per category, and this year there are 31 total categories.

They are:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Games for Impact

Best Ongoing

Best Indie

Best Mobile Game

Best Community Support

Innovation in Accessibility

Best VR / AR

Best Action Game

Best Action / Adventure

Best Role Playing

Best Fighting

Best Family

Best Sim / Strategy

Best Sports / Racing

Best Multiplayer

Content Creator of the Year

Best Debut Indie

Best Adaptation

Most Anticipated Game

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Athlete

Best Esports Team

Best Esports Coach

Best Esports Event

What Are the Game Award Game of the Year Nominations? Answerd

Game of the Year is once again set to be a hotly contested race. Voters will have to choose between six titles.

Those are:

That is everything you need to know regarding how to vote in the 2022 Game Awards. We will certainly be watching along and sharing any breaking news that gets announced. We hope to see you there.

