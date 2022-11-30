How To Rewatch Spotify Wrapped

Image Source: Spotify

Spotify Wrapped has again returned to show everyone their music trends for 2022. There have been massive releases this year, and this is the best time to show off that you contributed to the huge play counts. Those who have already watched theirs might want to check it out again. Here’s how to rewatch your Spotify Wrapped.

How To Watch Spotify Wrapped Again

If you’ve already watched your Spotify Wrapped slideshow and would like to see it again, you easily can. Just follow the steps below and you should be all set.

Load up the Spotify app on your phone/tablet. The slideshow isn’t available through the Spotify website. Navigate to the Search tab. Without typing in anything, there should be a button for Spotify Wrapped. Press it, and you can enjoy your 2022 Spotify Wrapped slideshow all over again.

If you didn’t know, Spotify Wrapped doesn’t include all of 2022. Seeing as we are only at the tail end of November, it obviously can’t. Instead, the Spotify Wrapped data is gathered from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31. While this seems a little early, it makes sense as it’s unlikely you’ll suddenly out-trend 10 months of data in only two.

This is everything you need to know about how to rewatch your Spotify Wrapped. On the subject of Spotify, if you enjoyed the music in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, that can be found on the service. Yes, it does include Kevin Bacon’s excellent cover of Here it is Christmastime. Spotify also has the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, so if you are in the mood for Marvel music, it’s where to go.

