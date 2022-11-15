Image Source: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on Friday, Nov. 11. The film is an incredible feat as it’s both a full-hearted farewell to the actor Chadwick Boseman while also moving the MCU forward. The movie also has incredible music, with both the film score by Ludwig Göransson and also the soundtrack full of African and Latino-American-inspired tunes. Here is all the music in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

Every Song & Artist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever includes a new song by Rihanna called “Lift Me Up”, which she wrote as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Here’s the full tracklist:

Lift Me Up – Rihanna

– Rihanna Love & Loyalty (Believe) – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa

– DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa Alone – Burna Boy

– Burna Boy No Woman No Cry – Tems

– Tems Arboles Bajo El Mar – Vivir Quintana & Mare Advertencia

– Vivir Quintana & Mare Advertencia Con La Brisa – Foudeqush & Ludwig Göransson

– Foudeqush & Ludwig Göransson La Vida – Snow Tha Product (feat. E-40)

– Snow Tha Product (feat. E-40) Interlude – Stormzy

– Stormzy Coming Back For You – Fireboy DML

– Fireboy DML They Want It, But No – Tobe Nwigwe & Fat Nwigwe

– Tobe Nwigwe & Fat Nwigwe Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one – Adn Maya Colectivo, Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj & All Mayan Winik

– Adn Maya Colectivo, Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj & All Mayan Winik Limoncello – OG DAYV & Future

– OG DAYV & Future Anya Mmiri – CKay (feat. PinkPantheress)

– CKay (feat. PinkPantheress) Wake Up – Bloody Civilian (feat. Rema)

– Bloody Civilian (feat. Rema) Pantera – Aleman (feat. Rema)

– Aleman (feat. Rema) Jele – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa

– DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa Inframundo – Blue Rojo

– Blue Rojo No Digas Mi Nombre – Calle x Vida & Foudeqush

– Calle x Vida & Foudeqush Mi Pueblo – Guadelupe de Jesus Chan Poot

You can listen to all these songs via Spotify and relive the movie through its tunes.

Now that you know all the music in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, look for more guides and features about the movie in Twinfinite, where there are all the answers, from are Ayo and Aneka a couple, to who is the villain, and more.

Related Posts