All the Music in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Here’s every song on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on Friday, Nov. 11. The film is an incredible feat as it’s both a full-hearted farewell to the actor Chadwick Boseman while also moving the MCU forward. The movie also has incredible music, with both the film score by Ludwig Göransson and also the soundtrack full of African and Latino-American-inspired tunes. Here is all the music in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
Every Song & Artist in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever includes a new song by Rihanna called “Lift Me Up”, which she wrote as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Here’s the full tracklist:
- Lift Me Up – Rihanna
- Love & Loyalty (Believe) – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa
- Alone – Burna Boy
- No Woman No Cry – Tems
- Arboles Bajo El Mar – Vivir Quintana & Mare Advertencia
- Con La Brisa – Foudeqush & Ludwig Göransson
- La Vida – Snow Tha Product (feat. E-40)
- Interlude – Stormzy
- Coming Back For You – Fireboy DML
- They Want It, But No – Tobe Nwigwe & Fat Nwigwe
- Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one – Adn Maya Colectivo, Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj & All Mayan Winik
- Limoncello – OG DAYV & Future
- Anya Mmiri – CKay (feat. PinkPantheress)
- Wake Up – Bloody Civilian (feat. Rema)
- Pantera – Aleman (feat. Rema)
- Jele – DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna & Busiswa
- Inframundo – Blue Rojo
- No Digas Mi Nombre – Calle x Vida & Foudeqush
- Mi Pueblo – Guadelupe de Jesus Chan Poot
You can listen to all these songs via Spotify and relive the movie through its tunes.
