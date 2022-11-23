How To Make Your Pokemon Obey You in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

High-level Pokemon are one of the most sought-after creatures of the game due to their large HP bars and powerful capabilities. However, once players use them in battle, these Pokemon can sometimes disobey orders, despite selecting a specific move. To help with this issue, we’ll show you how to make your Pokemon obey you in Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Obedience Guide

When you initially begin your journey in Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have the opportunity to level up your Pokemon by participating in various battles. Players can also capture these mighty creatures throughout the Paldea region by using specific Poke Balls. But the only problem is that high levels can cause your Pokemon to not listen to you during fights.

Fortunately, players can earn Gym Badges to make their Pokemon obey them. You can acquire these items from Gym Leaders from many areas on the map, including Alfornada Gym, Cascarrafa Gym, and Montenevera Gym. The first challenge allows players to command Level 25 Pokemon, while the last Gym covers every level.

How to Find Your Profile in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can go to your Profile on the Main Menu to see your current rank of the Gym Badges effects, as shown here:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Besides Pokemon obedience, players can obtain valuable rewards from these locations, such as TMs and the ability to capture high-level Pokemon. In addition, these Gym Badges can get you one step closer to completing the Victory Road storyline, which requires you to defeat eight Gym Leaders and other powerful opponents.

That’s everything you need to know about how to make your Pokemon obey you in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you want to know more about Gyms, you can check out our guide on the best Gym order. Be sure to also look at the relevant links below for additional Scarlet and Violet content.

Related Posts