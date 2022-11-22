Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 feature a large suite of weapons to use between both games, but more will be added over time throughout the games’ multiple post-launch seasons. Of those weapons that did not make the base game is the Chimera assault rifle. Here is how to get the Chimera AR in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0.

Getting the Chimera AR in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0

The Chimera assault rife was not included when Modern Warfare 2 launched in October 2022 or in the Season 1 battle pass, but the developers were quick to announce it as coming during Season 1. It will be a short-range weapon based on the Bruen Ops Platform.

“With an integrated suppressor and slow, high-energy .300 BLK rounds, the Chimera is adept at close-quarters combat,” according to the Call of Duty blog. “Subsonic Ammo hides skulls from the enemy team.”

The Chimera AR will be available as part of an in-game store bundle and a weapon unlock challenge alongside the Mid-Season Update. That means players can either buy the weapon bundle with the premium COD Points currency or unlock it through gameplay when the Mid-Season Update releases sometime in December.

The bundle or the gameplay challenge has not been revealed yet, though how the M13B assault rifle can be unlocked may give a slight idea on how it is possible to get the Chimera without paying with real money.

That is how to get the Chimera AR in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0. Be sure to check out what else will be available during Season 1 for both games, such as the Klaus Fisker and Gaz Operators.

