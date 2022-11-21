Image via Activision

Captain Price and his Task Force 141 crew return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and are playable in the free-to-play Warzone 2.0 battle royale mode. One of his men making the return is Gaz, a British Sergeant that was recruited in the first game. Here is how to get the Gaz Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to Get the Gaz Operator in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0

Kyle “Gaz” Garrick was heavily featured in the campaign of the 2019 reboot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, included as a playable Operator in the first Warzone game, and appeared in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. Despite being one of the heavily prominent in the new series, he was not unlockable with the launch of Warzone 2.0.

Instead, Gaz will be available as a playable Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 as part of a bundle coming alongside the Mid-Season Update, according to the Call of Duty developers.

No price or date has been announced for the upcoming bundle, though the update could come as early as December 2022 or January 2023. Call of Duty seasons usually last between two to three months, and Season 1 began alongside the launch of Warzone 2.0 on Nov. 16.

That is how to get the Gaz Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. While he is not available currently, other Operators including Zeus and Football Club stars Leo Messi, Neymar Jr., and Paul Pogba can be unlocked before the update arrives.

