How to Get Leaf Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Evolutionary stones are nothing new to the world of Pokemon, and it’s no different in Paldea. As is often the case, though, some stones are easier to get than others. In this guide, we’re going to walk you through how to get the Leaf Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Leaf Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Fortunately, there are multiple avenues for trainers to find a Leaf Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For one, when you venture to Tagtree Thicket, chances are you’ll find one or more lying on the ground as you make your way through the forest.

This screenshot depicts the exact location of where I stumbled across one, but rest assured, there are several items scattered throughout the forest. And, they do change as you continue playing. That said, the Leaf Stone is definitely in that forest.

Another option for trainers to find a Leaf Stone is to simply buy one from the Delibird Presents shops that are sporadically located throughout the Paldea region. You’ll need to earn three gym badges for these stones to be available, but once you do, feel free to head on in. We’ll have screenshots of different locations below.

Mesagoza

Your first major location in Scarlet and Violet holds two of these shops, but again, you won’t have the necessary badge numbers to access those stones upon first stepping foot in Mesagoza. Just come back when you do and grab one then.

Cascarrafa

Levincia

If you don’t feel like venturing back to Mesagoza for whatever reason, these shops also appear in Cascarrafa and Levincia. Like Mesagoza, Cascarrafa also has two Delibird shops set up. Either one will give you the stones you are looking for — at a slight cost, of course.

Other Leaf Stone Options in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While not guaranteed, trainers can also receive a Leaf Stone as a Pokedex reward as they continue to fill theirs. For every 10 Pokemon or so registered, trainers get a reward ranging from specific Pokeballs to evolutionary stones or other general items. However, it is randomized, which means a Leaf Stone may never come your way through the Pokedex. Fortunately, there are many other ways to secure one.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Leaf Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re looking for more in-game tips, keep it here at Twinfinite by checking out other guides such as how to beat the Star Fairy crew and how to beat the False Dragon Titan, as well as the endless information at the links below.

