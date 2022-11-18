How To Fix Warzone 2.0 ‘Purchase Modern Warfare 2 To Access Everything’ Error

Warzone 2.0 is the next step in Call of Duty battle royale, introducing many new features. As great as that sounds, it has also introduced a litany of new bugs that may have caused you from playing, especially if you don’t own Modern Warfare 2. In case you’re having this issue, scroll on for potential fixes for the “Purchase Modern Warfare 2 To Access Everything” error in Warzone 2.0.

Fixing Warzone 2.0 “Purchase Modern Warfare 2 To Access Everything” Error

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Before presenting a few solutions, this issue seems to be plaguing players who do not own Modern Warfare 2. Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play experience, so you do not need to buy MW2 in order to play Warzone. Below are a potential handful of solutions that may clear up your problem:

Install the Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Files . It may sound crazy, but when installing Warzone, it seems the game doesn’t fully install all the necessary files needed to play the game. Multiplayer is an essential pillar of Warzone, and you may be missing the files needed. Head into your settings, and at the bottom, it will say “ Manage Files “. If you are missing the multiplayer files, download them , and it should resolve your problem.

. Restart your game and check for updates . One of the most frequently occurring issue is trying to play a title on the older version, which causes a disconnect. Close out your game, check for updates, and retry Warzone 2.0.

. Contact Activision support . If all else fails, reach out to Activision support for more in-depth troubleshooting.

.

That’s all you need to know about how to fix the “Purchase Modern Warfare 2 To Access Everything” error in Warzone 2.0. If any of the above tips helped, let us know in the comments below so we can reach more users who may be plagued by this. Check our settings-related content down below, such as the best FOV for MW2, how to enable proximity chat, or the best aim assist settings.

