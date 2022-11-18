How to Turn on Warzone 2 Proximity Chat & What Is Does

The next generation of Warzone has brought with it a bunch of new features, many of which will be familiar to battle royale veterans but not necessarily to Call of Duty players. That includes a voice chat mechanic that is proving wildly popular; here’s how to turn on Warzone 2 proximity chat, and what it does for those not up to speed.

Turning on Warzone 2 Proximity Chat Explained

Proximity chat in Warzone 2 should be on by default, but if it isn’t, then enabling it is very simple. All you need to do is access the ‘Settings’ menu, then the ‘Audio’ section. From there, the ‘Proximity Chat’ feature can be seen listed, and all that is required is to toggle the option off or on.

What Proximity Chat Is in Warzone 2

The clue is in the name here: proximity chat is a voice audio function that adjusts the volume of an enemy player based on the distance you are from them. The closer you are, the louder their voices can be heard, while the further away you are, the quieter they’ll be, and the louder you will need to speak in order to communicate with them. It is intended to add realism and an element of simulation to the experience.

Keep in mind that with proximity chat switched on, your voice chat is essentially always on. If other players are close, they’ll be able to hear what’s going on through your microphone if they’re close enough.

That should be everything you need to know about how to turn on Warzone 2 proximity chat, and what it does for those not up to speed. For more content in the game, including our round-up of hilarious proximity chat moments seen on TikTok, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related articles listed below.

