How to Evolve Tandemaus into Maushold in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Tandemaus and Maushold are new Generation 9 Normal-Type Pokemon that have made their debut in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea Region. Tandemaus and Maushold have a simple evolution line, with the former evolving into the latter. However, the method of evolving Tandemaus is a little more complex than the standard Pokemon evolution. Don’t worry, though; we’ve covered everything about this below, so keep following for everything you need to know about how to evolve Tandemause into Maushold in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Tandemaus in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you still need to catch your own Tandemaus, you can refer to the map below to see the areas in which it is located, highlighted in yellow. However, if you are having trouble and need more information on Tandemaus’ whereabouts, feel free to check out our complete guide on where to find and catch Tandemaus in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfintie

Evolving Tandemaus into Maushold in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Evolving Tandemaus into Maushold is a reasonably straightforward process, but there are a few specifics you will need to remember. For Tandemaus to evolve, it must have reached a level of at least 25 or above. Once you’ve raised it to level 25, you must defeat a rival trainer’s Pokemon by using Tandemaus in battle. After you defeat the Pokemon and the battle finishes, Tandemaus will automatically evolve.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Note that this does not work on wild Pokemon and must be a trainer battle. Regardless, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have plenty of trainers scattered throughout the map that you can battle, so you shouldn’t have any problems finding one and triggering Tandemau’s evolution process.

That's everything you need to know about how to evolve Tandemaus into Maushold in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

