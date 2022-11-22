How to Evolve Haunter Into Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Haunter has always been a Pokemon that’s a bit annoying to evolve, especially in the Sinnoh region. You’re probably wondering if it’s easier to get a Gengar in Paldea, so here’s everything you need to know about evolving Haunter Into Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How Do You Evolve Haunter Into Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

As always, you’ll have to trade Haunter once again to evolve it into Gengar, it’s a bit unfortunate if you don’t have a lot of friends that play Pokemon games with you. If you only want the Pokedex entry, then trading with random people should work just fine, Gastly and Haunter are common in Paldea, and you won’t have to offer much to get one.

If you have a perfect IV Haunter, you have to be careful that a trade partner doesn’t make off with your Gengar, so make sure you get something valuable in exchange that your trade partner will want back. It might be better to make a competitive offer for someone else’s perfect IV Haunter to save headaches.

Haunter has a history of trade evolution, which has proven to be obnoxious at times: in Diamond and Pearl, a woman offers to trade you a Haunter – awesome, right? No, because the Haunter is holding an Everstone and doesn’t evolve. This cruel trick even made its way into the Sinnoh remakes of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

That’s everything we have on how to evolve Haunter into Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content, like where to buy Luxury Balls and are there fossils.

