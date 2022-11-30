God of War Ragnarok: All Horns of Blood Mead Locations in Vanaheim

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

In God of War Ragnarok, one of the many abilities Kratos has at his disposal is Spartan Rage. It’s an excellent way to gain a great deal of damage and health, especially used in a pinch. However, it’s a finite resource, and the only way to increase your pool of Spartan Rage is with Horns of Blood Mead, which you’ll find in Nornir chests. If you’re in the home of the Vanir, here’s where to find all Horns of Blood Mead located in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Every Horn of Blood Mead Location in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok

Horn of Blood Mead Location #1 – The Abandoned Village

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

To get to the Nornir Chest in the Abandoned Village in God of War Ragnarok, you need to light three braziers using the crane that rotates 360 degrees. It has a grapple on one end and a bucket containing fire on the other. Spin the crane so that you can grapple the fire bucket to the three braziers:

One brazier is located at the base of the large tree. Another is located in a hollow underneath the rock wall. Grapple over to the wooden bridge. Run straight ahead, then make a sharp right turn. At the bottom of the ramp you’ll see the final brazier that you can light using the Blades of Chaos.

Horn of Blood Mead Location #2 – Cliffside Ruins

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Another Nornir Chest containing a Horn of Blood Mead is located on Cliffside Ruins, near the back of the island. There are three spinners needed to unlock the chest.

To the left of the chest is a rock wall. On the other side of that wall are vines covering the first spinner. Create a path of Hex Arrows for Kratos to use the Blades of Chaos. Climb the wall at the back of the island to reach the top of the pillars at the center of the island. Jump to the first landing, then to the second, then to the third to your left. Look down into the cavern to see the second spinner. Doubleback to the stone archway, then turn left just before crossing the bridge. Use the zipline to reach the dwarf shop by the River Delta mystic gateway. Face the Cliffside Ruins and you’ll see the last spinner on a small island in the river.

Horn of Blood Mead Location #3 – Eastern Barri Woods (Requires Draupnir Spear)

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

During Creatures of Prophecy, you’ll use the Draupnir Spear to destroy a rockwall in the Eastern Barri Woods. This path splits into two, so take the one on the left, then left again when you see a set of stone steps.

Facing the Nornir chest, turn 180 degrees to see bramble covering a spinner. Burn it using the Blades of Chaos. Facing the Nornir chest, turn to the left to see the second spinner. Facing the Nornir chest, turn left until you see another path. Run to the end and look into the woods straight ahead for the last spinner.

Horn of Blood Mead Location #4 – Goddess Falls

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

In Vanaheim, there’s a great side quest involving Freya that, if completed, will net her a fancy new sword, which you should definitely do. In doing so, it’ll also put you on a path to another Nornir chest containing a Horn of Blood Mead, located near the top of Goddess Falls.

Facing the Nornir chest, turn to your right. Using Hex Arrows and the Blades of Chaos, creating a chain reaction to light the brazier. Facing the Nornir chest, turn left 90 degrees and run straight ahead to a small wooden bridge accompanied by a small chest. On the rockwall to your left is another brazier. Like before, use the Blades of Chaos and Hex arrows to create a chain reaction. Facing the Nornir chest, look to your left to see a small waterfall accompanied by a rainbow and a brazier at the top. Use Hex Arrows and the Blades of Chaos to, yet again, create a chain reaction.

Horn of Blood Mead Location #5 – The Plains (Requires the Draupnir Spear)

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

After Creates of Prophecy, you’ll be able to access a Nornir chest containing a Horn of Blood Mead in the Plains. Use the Western Plains mystic gateway and take the path to your left.

Follow the path to a door covered in poison. Fire a few Hex Arrows at the archway, right around the torch. Throw the Leviathan Axe at the Hex to freeze the poison totem on the other side. Destroy the rune totem located behind the large statue by the Nornir chest. Another rune totem is located next to a tree, atop a rock wall. Face the Nornir chest and turn 90 degrees to your left to see it. The last rune totem is in the hollow of a tree. Face the Nornir chest, then turn right to see the tree.

And with that, you’ve just picked up the last of Horns of Blood Mead in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok. If you haven’t been keeping up with collectibles, keep in mind there are more Horns of Blood Mead in Midgard, for example. While strolling through the realm of the dwarves, it wouldn’t hurt to know where all Idunn Apple locations are in Svartalfheim.

Related Posts