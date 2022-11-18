Can You Go to Jotunheim in God of War Ragnarok? Answered (Spoilers)

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica via Twinfinite

Jotunheim is very important in Norse mythology, so it would make sense to visit it in God of War Ragnarok.

As far as mythology goes, Jotunheim is a pretty significant realm as it’s where the giants reside who will later take part in Ragnarok. The realm is mentioned in 2018’s God of War, but considering the setting of the new game, players might be wondering if it makes an appearance in the sequel. Here’s the full answer to if you can go to Jotunheim in God of War Ragnarok.

Do You Visit Jotunheim in God of War Ragnarok

There are two instances in God of War Ragnarok where you visit Jotunheim. The first time is partway through the story but there isn’t anything to explore as you are locked to only a small region of Jotunheim. This is the same stretch of the story where you are playing as Atreus for a little bit instead of Kratos.

The second time players journey to Jotunheim will be during the end game when and you can explore it freely for all the collectibles inside. For the rest of the story, Jotunheim is entirely inaccessible.

Jotunheim also ties directly in the blue marble that Atreus has at the beginning of the game. Though, it is well covered throughout the game that all of the giants have supposedly been completely wiped out.

That is everything you need to know to answer if you can go to Jotunheim in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re looking to make your armor and weapons the best they can be, we recommend following along with our guide on how to get all crafting materials.

