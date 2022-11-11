What Was the Ball/Marble Atreus Has in God of War Ragnarok? Answered (Spoilers)

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

Here is everything there is to know about that weird ball/marble from Alfheim.

While journeying through Alfheim, Atreus finds a weird little ball/marble thing that players might be confused about. It turns out this thing has a pretty important place in the story. Here’s the full answer to what exactly is ball/marble that Atreus finds in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok.

***Major God of War Spoilers below***

What Is the Ball/Marble in God of War Ragnarok

It turns out that that ball/marble is much, much more than Atreus ever expected. It’s not just some trinket, either. We learn in the story that the ball/marble actually contains a magically sealed souls giant that is in there to keep them safe from the watchful eye of Odin.

Up until this point, it was assumed that Odin had ordered every single giant to be slain by Thor due to their eventual role in Ragnarok, something Odin greatly fears. However, this didn’t fully come to pass as the giants were sealed up instead. The giant corpses found by Kratos and Atreus were fakes meant to fool Odin into thinking they were all gone.

There was a big hint at the end of God of War 2018 that the giants weren’t all gone when Atreus was revealed to actually be Loki. In standard mythology, Loki is known to be half frost giant, something God of War acknowledges.

That is everything you need to know about the ball/marble that Atreus finds in Alfheim in God of War Ragnarok. If you haven’t started Ragnarok but had forgotten the Atreus/Loki thing, you should definitely take a look at our story recap.

Related Posts