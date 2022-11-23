Can You Breed Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Breeding Pokemon is your hot ticket to building out your creatures according to the stats and Nature you prefer, but not all are suitable for breeding. Here’s what you need to know about whether you can breed Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet.

Breeding Paradoxin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Explained

Paradox Pokemon is a new feature of Scarlet and Violet. While the creatures themselves look like prehistoric or futuristic ancestors of familiar creatures to us, they’re totally unheard of for the people of the Paldea region.

Similarly to the Ultra Beasts from the Alola region, you’ll remember if you played Sun & Moon, Paradox Pokemon fall under a unique classification from conventional Pokemon in your Pokedex. As such, Paradox Pokemon are not able to be used as breeding partners and will not produce an Egg while attending a Pokemon Picnic.

The only way to obtain Paradox Pokemon is to progress through to the later stages of the game when they become available for capture. The first opportunity you will have to capture one is during the final path, The Way Home. You can capture as many as you like in Area Zero, except for Koraidon and Miraidon, who you can only have one of and can only be obtained after beating the main story.

It’s also worth noting that several Paradox Pokemon are exclusive to either Scarlet or Violet and so if you truly want to catch em’ all, then you’ll need to resort to transferring — though, as we’ve noted in our dedicated guide on transferring, that isn’t coming until next year.

Still, for the Paradox pokemon you capture, remember that Mints allow you to train them according to the stats you’d most prefer, which is essentially the point of breeding in the first place. Check out Twinfinite’s full list of Mints and where to find them.

All Paradox Pokemon

Ancient Pokemon – (Scarlet)

Koraidon

Great Tusk

Scream Tail

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Sandy Shocks

Future Pokemon – (Violet)

Miraidon

Iron Treads

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

That’s everything you need to know about whether you can breed Paradox in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out the rest of our content for more helpful Pokemon Scarlet and Violet topics. We have a wide range of lists, information and gameplay guides that can assist you on your journey through the Paldea Region, such as where to find and catch Charcadet, how to auto-battle in water, how to catch Iron Jugulis, and how to beat Champion Geeta.

Related Posts