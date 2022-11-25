Are Drax and Mantis a Couple in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

While the fans have to wait until May 5th, 2023 to see Guardians of the Galaxy 3, James Gunn and Marvel have decided to give the viewers a special Thanksgiving treat: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

In the special, Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) have their own adventure, one where they’re trying to help Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) as he’s been depressed lately. If you’re wondering if Drax and Mantis are a couple in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, here’s the answer:

Drax and Mantis Relationship in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Explained

No, Drax and Mantis are not a couple in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Although most of the special is about their trip to Earth together to get Kevin Bacon, the characters are just good friends.

Is it possible for Drax and Mantis to get together in the future? Yes, it’s possible, as their chemistry and complicity are obvious, and Mantis has only shared her big secret with Drax, but those are also signs of a strong, healthy friendship. James Gunn might give the fans more answers in the next movie.

