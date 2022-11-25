What Is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special About? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

James Gunn has written and directed both Guardians of the Galaxy movies and has already shot the third one with more adventures for Starlord, Drax, Groot, Rocket, Nebula, Mantis, Kraglin, and hopefully Gamora.

While waiting for that film, Marvel and Gunn have given all the Guardians fans a Thanksgiving special treat: a holiday special, about the team. Here’s what is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special about:

What Is the Story of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

In the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is still depressed about Gamora being gone, so Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) decide to cheer him up on Christmas with the best present ever: Quill’s hero, the man he always talks about, the one and only, Kevin Bacon.

Mantis and Drax get their own adventure on Earth while looking for actor Kevin Bacon and picking up some Christmas decorations. They want to lift Peter’s spirit and make him remember why Christmas is the best time of the year. Mantis also has a surprise present for Quill, although she still doesn’t know if he will like it or not.

Now that you know what is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special about, look for more features and guides about the special in Twinfinite, from who is Cosmo, to is Gamora in the special and the whole soundtrack listed.

Related Posts