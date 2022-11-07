All Love Island Winners From Every Season, Listed

Image Source: ITV/Rex/Shuttershock

Originally released in the UK, the reality hit has crossed borders due to its huge success and now boasts twenty-two versions worldwide. With eight seasons in the UK and four seasons in the US, it becomes hard to remember all the winners. If you lost track of the winners or are simply curious to know who won in a specific edition carry on reading as we list all Love Island winners from every season, both in the UK and the US.

Who Has Won Love Island UK?

After a first version of the dating show aired in the UK in 2005, Love Island was revived in 2015 by ITV. Because it was and still is such a phenomenon in pop culture it’s not a shocker that it’s still on.

Here is a list of all Love Island UK winners:

Season 1 (2015): Jess Hayes and Max Morley

Season 2 (2016): Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Season 3 (2017): Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

Season 4 (2018): Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

Season 5 (2019): Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

Season 6 (2020): Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Season 7 (2021): Liam Reardon and Millie Court

Season 8 (2022): Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

The ninth season is confirmed to air in 2023.

Who Has Won Love Island USA?

In 2018, CBS decided to adopt the British show to the US context, which led to the first season being released in 2019. CBS carried on and produced the first three seasons, while Peacock picked up the show for a fourth and fifth season.

Here is a list of all Love Island USA winners:

Season 1 (2019): Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber

Season 2 (2020): Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew

Season 3 (2021): Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy

Season 4 (2022): Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi

The fifth season is confirmed to air in 2023.

So, there you have it, the complete list of all Love Island Winners from every season. For more content on reality shows check Twinfinite and read about Squid Game The Challenge and Rhodes to the Top.

Related Posts