Peacock’s Twisted Metal Series Adds Thomas Haden Church & Stephanie Beatriz to Cast

Classic games need not always remain as a nostalgic memory, and in the case of Twisted Metal, the confirmation that it will be getting a TV series adaptation remains a potentially exciting concept. The series is set to air on Peacock, and will star Anthony Mackie as John Doe. However, that is not the only star involved, as Deadline reports that Thomas Haden Church and Stephanie Beatriz will be joining the Twisted Metal cast.

Church will be playing Agent Stone, a “cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist,” while Beatrix will take on the role of Quiet, “a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct.” The pair will join Mackie’s Doe, who is known for being “a smart ass, motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as fast as he drives.”

Fans of the games will no doubt be familiar with both Agent Stone and Doe, but that is probably where the similarities end aside from vehicular combat and an explosion or two. With the franchise famous for its high-speed action and brutal combat, how that will translate into a TV show is still up in the air.

Twisted Metal is a project being put together by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television. Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as showrunner, while also writing and being an executive producer.

Of course, if you are looking for video games turned into shows, there is also HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us, Paramount’s Halo series, and potentially, an Amazon Prime God of War series.

