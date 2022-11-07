All Hidden Achievements in Genshin Impact 3.2

Genshin Impact 3.2 is finally here with new characters, quests, weapons, and more. Alongside all the new content, the developers added several new hidden achievements to the game. As the name suggests, these are the secret achievements that are pretty hard to stumble upon unless you are aware of how to accomplish them. With all that out of the way, we’ll list all the Genshin Impact 3.2 hidden achievements in this article and explain how to complete them.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Hidden Achievements

Genshin Impact 3.2 has a total of four hidden achievements that can be acquired by completing certain objectives. So without any further delay, let’s dive into the details.

Records of the Fall

Image source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

In-game description: Burn the Dendro Hypostasis vine shell as it is performing a plunging attack.

Burn the Dendro Hypostasis vine shell as it is performing a plunging attack. How to Get: While fighting with Dendro Hypostasis, the enemy will perform some plunging attacks. You can easily figure out when the Hypostasis begins its plunge attack once it gathers a shell around it. After gathering a shell, it will plunge three times. At this point, use Pyro to burn it when it lands to complete the achievement.

While fighting with Dendro Hypostasis, the enemy will perform some plunging attacks. You can easily figure out when the Hypostasis begins its plunge attack once it gathers a shell around it. After gathering a shell, it will plunge three times. At this point, use Pyro to burn it when it lands to complete the achievement. Reward: 5x Primogems

The Marvelous Uses of Nitrogen Fixation

Image source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

In-game description: During one Dendro Hypostasis challenge, cause three Restorative Piths to be in an Activated state simultaneously.

During one Dendro Hypostasis challenge, cause three Restorative Piths to be in an Activated state simultaneously. How to Get: When the Hypostasis’ health is low, it will send out three Restorative Piths. To get this achievement, use the Dendro attacks first to revive them and then use the Electro attack to activate them.

When the Hypostasis’ health is low, it will send out three Restorative Piths. To get this achievement, use the Dendro attacks first to revive them and then use the Electro attack to activate them. Reward: 5x Primogems

It All Comes Tumbling Down

Image source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

In-game description: Use the Elemental Matrices to overload and paralyze Shouki no Kami

Use the Elemental Matrices to overload and paralyze Shouki no Kami How to Get: Charge up the Electro tiles twice which will result into overload the Elemental Matrixes and paralyzing the Scaramouche (Balladeer) boss.

Charge up the Electro tiles twice which will result into overload the Elemental Matrixes and paralyzing the Scaramouche (Balladeer) boss. Reward: 10x Primogems

Causality of Birth & Extinction

Image source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

In-game description: Even at the edge of obliteration, a comeback is still on the cards…

Even at the edge of obliteration, a comeback is still on the cards… How to Get: In the second phase of the Scaramouche Boss Fight, allow the enemy to activate his ultimate form and sacrifice one of your characters to receive this achievement.

In the second phase of the Scaramouche Boss Fight, allow the enemy to activate his ultimate form and sacrifice one of your characters to receive this achievement. Reward: 10x Primogems

That’s everything you need to know about the all hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 3.2. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like how to pre-install Genshin Impact and the 3.2 update & download size, the best Genshin Impact presets, and more.

Related Posts