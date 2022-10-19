Marvel Snap Celebrates Global Launch With The Daily Bugle as New Featured Location

Marvel Snap launched globally on PC and mobile devices earlier today, and there’s also a brand new location getting added into the rotation.

The Daily Bugle is an iconic location in the Spider-Man universe, and it was also teased briefly in the launch announcement trailer last month. The location effect allows you to gain a copy of a random card currently in your opponent’s hand, which doesn’t necessarily sound all that impactful, but it does give you a bit of insight into what your opponent may be running, and you can play around that.

While this doesn’t seem like the kind of location that you may want to build a deck around –it’s definitely no Peak, which greatly favored Negative decks– there’s no doubt that Quinjet/Nick Fury/Collector-style decks will benefit a bit more for this one. As a Featured Location, players will have a 40% chance of encountering The Daily Bugle location in their games for the next two days.

If you’re planning on making full use of this location, we’d definitely recommend running Quinjet if you’ve unlocked it in Pool 3 already, and perhaps throw in other synergistic cards like Devil Dinosaur, Nick Fury, and The Collector.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

