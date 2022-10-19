The Best Internet Reactions to the DualSense Edge’s Pricing

Here’s some of our favorite reactions to the DualSense Edge’s $200 price point.

Sony has just revealed some new details about the upcoming DualSense Edge controller. With a customizable feel that allows players to remap buttons as they please, this looks to be Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Controller series.

Sony also announced that the controller will release on Jan. 26, 2023, and it won’t be cheap. Sony is set to release the controller for a hefty price of $199.99 USD/¥29,980 (including tax)/€239.99/£209.99. That’s a massive asking price for a controller, one that far supersedes the price of games and even approaches the cost of a console itself.

Naturally, though, this price may cause a pretty big reaction on the Internet. We decided to take to Twitter to see how everyone is feeling about it, and we found some pretty interesting responses. Here are some of the best ones:

Idris, I feel you. Careful around your eyes.

Pretty much my face when I looked at that price.

The controller should come with a financial literacy course.

Food $200

Data $150

Rent $800

Controllers $3,600

Utility $150

someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my family is dying — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 18, 2022

This is what happens when controllers are so expensive.

Gonna need a second job for this one — Zalman (@enterzalman) October 18, 2022

Jason Segel’s clearly taken his stand.

Don’t knock it ’till you try it; I’d like a controller that cleans my house.

that shit better vacuum the house if its 200 bucks — tasty (@TastyInDenial) October 18, 2022

I need immersion in my electric cars, after all.

For that price it better control my Tesla — The Best Sniper you know (@Antneeeeeeee) October 18, 2022

Well, if it can’t do that, there is an invention that could get you close to that.

$200 for a controller? Baby, this better open up and put me in the game Jumanji style. — 🎭Destiny Jekyllson 🎭 (@DestinyDreadful) October 18, 2022

Wouldn’t that be convenient…

That shit better fill up my car with gas for this price — Joker🃏 (@DripHysteria) October 18, 2022

Grab yourself a Nintendo Switch Lite, all for the price of a DualSense Edge!

Jesus Christ you can buy a console with that money — Jonathan (Leo) (@LChurch814) October 18, 2022

Nibel just gets it.

It's bangin' wallets alright — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 18, 2022

Well…you can…do stuff with it?

Give me one good reason why I should buy a controller for $200 — Spook-E-ow ~ Landon Smith (@Lan_D_ow479) October 18, 2022

Because… actually, that’s a good question. Why do controllers cost that much?

why does it cost half what my ps5 digital costed — Saimo (@ImSaimo) October 18, 2022

We’re entering the cold time of year, warmth is more important than a controller.

£210 for a controller 😂😂😂😂😂 think I’d rather put the heating on — BOSSK (@bossk1603) October 18, 2022

Hooray for price gouging!

$500 console, $70 games, $200 controllers, and most likely 5-$600 vr headset they is really not pro consumer this gen 😂 — ️uninspires (@uninspires_) October 18, 2022

So yeah, it looks like the DualSense Edge could burn a hole in your pocket which could make it a tricky investment. Maybe it would be more beneficial to find a regular DualSense, like the new variant set to be released alongside God of War: Ragnarök. But are you planning to grab yourself a DualSense Edge? Or does the $200 price point turn you away? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!

