Marvel Snap’s Official Steam Page Goes Live Ahead of Global Launch

With Marvel Snap‘s global launch quickly approaching, developers Second Dinner have released a roadmap detailing future plans for the game, and the official Steam page has also just gone live. It’s worth noting that the Steam release will be in early access, as it appears that there are still a few kinks to work out.

For instance, as confirmed in the roadmap, the developers are currently working on widescreen UI and views for the PC client. This means that we’ll likely still get the vertical view on the PC client that we’ve had on the mobile version for the past few months. Definitely a bummer, but at least PC players won’t have to resort to using emulators anymore.

Aside from that, players will also have plenty of other features to look forward to, including a new variant rarity system, which will incorporate different price points for various variants in the game.

Marvel Snap is set to launch globally on Oct. 18 for PC and mobile devices.

