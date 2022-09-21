Marvel Snap’s New Nexus Location Allows for Insanely Big Power Pushes

The new Nexus location in Marvel Snap gives you huge power pushes in all lanes.

The big card balancing patch isn’t the only exciting piece of new Marvel Snap news to be released today. Aside from the Mr. Negative nerf and Thor buff, we’ve also got a new Featured Location called the Nexus.

Not to be confused with the Nexus Events that got scrapped, here’s the location effect: Your power here is granted to other locations as well.

This is a pretty crazy location effect, as whatever power you have in the Nexus will be pushed to the other two locations. This means that if your opponent sends you a Hobgoblin at the Nexus, you’ll have -8 on all three locations, which can put you at a serious disadvantage. The obvious strategy here would be to stack all of your hardest hitting cards on the Nexus, which will give you nice boost in the other two lanes as well.

Of course, if you have all your large minions on the Nexus, the opponent could always surprise you with a turn 6 Shang-Chi and erase all of your hard work, so beware. As the current Featured Location, players will have a 40% chance of encountering the Nexus in their games over the next day.

Marvel Snap is set to launch globally on Oct. 18 for PC and mobile devices.

