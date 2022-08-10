Marvel Snap Players Can Now Get Jane Foster for Free; Hell Cow Finally Gets Nerfed

The new Marvel Snap season, Heroes for Hire, went live just yesterday, and Second Dinner certainly didn’t waste time in pushing out the next round of balances and updates for the current collection of cards. There are a couple of big things to take note of: first, Jane Foster is now available for free for all players. If you created your account after the patch, you’ll have a chance of getting her in the Pool 3 Collector’s Caches and Reserves. In addition to that, if you spent any amount of Gold on the Nexus Events, you’ll be refunded completely.

Secondly, Wave is also now available in the Pool 3 collection track. She was the featured card in the game’s first season, Atlantis Beach Club, and quickly proved to be a pretty critical piece in ramp decks. If you’re in Pool 3, you’ll also have a chance of obtaining her through Caches and Reserves.

Aside from that, Second Dinner has also issued out a round of nerfs and buffs for various cards. This time around, discard and collection decks have been hit rather hard. Hell Cow is now a 4/6 card, Colleen Wing is now 2/4, and Sword Master is now 3/6. The power values of the latter two cards don’t seem quite as insanely high as they used to anymore, and it’ll also be a little more difficult to use Hell Cow now.

Nakia’s also been hit. The previous patch saw Okoye get bumped to a 2/2 card that gave +1 power to the deck, and this time, Nakia’s been nerfed to just giving two cards in your hand +2 power instead of the entire hand. Here are the changes:

Collector (OLD – 2/0 When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +2 Power.) NEW – 2/1 When a card enters your hand from anywhere (except your deck), +1 Power.

Developer Comment: The Collector's ability to gain power rapidly in many decks is a bit too out of control, especially at his Cost. We are reining him in with an adjustment to his Power gain potential.

Developer Comment: Colleen Wing has been buffed to maintain the Energy curve of discard cards with Hellcow now at 4 Energy.

[3/5] -> [2/4] Hell Cow [2/6] -> [4/6]

Developer Comment: Hellcow is clearly a very strong card, so as we considered what direction to take her change we decided to adjust the curve of discard effects and how we cost them. Discarding two is now clearly a beneficial effect, so we have moved Hellcow's "discard multiple" effect up to 4-Cost to nerf her. We are also subsequently buffing Sword Master and Colleen Wing to 3-Cost and 2-Cost respectively to maintain our curve of discard cards and help the two out.

Developer Comment: We believe that this update to Kingpin will make his functionality more clear, and give players more flexibility in when to play him to capitalize on his payoff.

Developer Comment: Lizard's performance was extremely weak, so we are giving him an extra power to help him out.

[2/4] -> [2/5] Nakia (OLD – On Reveal: Give all cards in your hand +2 Power.)

NEW – On Reveal: Give 2 cards in your hand +2 Power

Developer Comment: Nakia had the potential to give massive amounts of power that players could reliably play out by using low Cost cards. We are nerfing the number of cards she will buff in order to keep this ability in check.

NEW – 4/4 On Reveal: If you play a card here next turn, +5 Power.

Developer Comment: Rescue's performance is very weak right now, so we are adjusting her down to 4 Cost and 4 base Power to make her more competitive.

Developer Comment: Sword Master has been buffed to maintain the Energy curve of discard cards with Hellcow now at 4 Energy.

Marvel Snap is now available in closed beta on mobile devices.

