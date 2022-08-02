The Force is oftentimes an enigmatic aspect of the universe of Star Wars. When harnessed by Force-sensitive beings, it can be used to heal others, lift objects, and even prolong death. Two of the most well-known factions that wielded the Force were the Jedi and Sith. Though they opposed one another, they continued a tradition of master and apprentice, the former passing on their knowledge to their pupil. Here are the top 10 best Star Wars master and apprentice duos, ranked.

Best Star Wars Master and Apprentice Duos, Ranked

10. Sidious and Darth Plagueis

Image Source: Lucasfilm/Disney

Palpatine and Plagueis were never seen on screen together in any Star Wars project (that’d make a good movie, though), but most of what we hear of their relationship is said in passing. For starters, Plagueis’ mastery seemingly extended so far that he could prevent people from dying and create life through midi-chlorian manipulation.

So, to pick someone like Palpatine, he had to have shown an affinity for the Force in a way to impress a Sith Lord like that. Darth Plagueis chose wisely; Palpatine would go on to found the Empire with Anakin Skywalker by his side.

9. Snoke and Kylo Ren

Image Source: Lucasfilm/Disney

Similar to Palpatine and Darth Vader, Snoke and Kylo Ren were instrumental in forming the First Order. The duo had a tenuous relationship, to say the least, but were still capable of wielding an even more powerful Death Star in the form of the Starkiller Base.

But before that, Snoke and Kylo Ren dismantled Luke’s new Jedi temple before it had time to flourish. That should put into focus just how much damage the two can dish out, so long as Snoke is directing Kylo Ren’s rage in the right direction.

8. Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jinn

Image Source: Lucasfilm/Disney

Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan showcased an interesting dynamic in the Star Wars prequels. Obi-Wan, on one hand, came off as a bit of a boy scout but courageous in battle. Qui-Gon was willing to bend the rules and use the Force to his advantage in ways that don’t seem very Jedi-like in hindsight. For example, his use of the Force to win a dice roll.

They created an excellent duo, considering Qui-Gon’s wisdom and Obi-Wan’s fearlessness ultimately helped them defeat the first Sith seen in a thousand years.

7. Kanan and Ezra

Image Source: Lucasfilm/Disney

Technically speaking, Kana never rose above the rank of Padawan in Star Wars Rebels, which is already unique on its own. So, when he took on Ezra as his apprentice, Kanan’s experiences up until that point were all he had to go off of, along with his own limited knowledge of the Force.

But Ezra had his own experience growing up on the streets, making him resourceful. The two rounded up their knowledge together, grew with one another, and notched several victories for the Rebellion. Kanan and Ezra worked so well together, that they were able to defeat Inquisitors and even hold their own against Darth Vader.

6. Revan and Malak

Image Source: Wookiepedia/Bioware

If there was any master and apprentice duo that had a more colorful history, it was Revan and Malak—Revan as the master and Malak the apprentice. The two were instrumental in the war against the Mandalorians, who were one of the very few legitimate threats against the Jedi.

Though they fought together as Jedi Knights, Revan would fall to the dark side and bring Malak with him. The two would create a Sith Empire, much in the same way Sidious and Vader would many, many years later. Their actions constantly led to power vacuums across the galaxy.

5. Anakin and Ahsoka

Image Source: Lucasfilm/Disney

Anakin and Ahsoka are, in many ways, two sides of the same coin. Both were eager to prove themselves, especially on missions where they would often one-up each other. And neither were too keen on listening to authority.

Their relationship resembled that of siblings more so than master and apprentice. However, this didn’t stop the two from being a powerful duo. In fact, whenever Anakin would make a reckless move (which was often), Ahsoka would use her brain and wits to ensure their victory.

4. Obi-Wan and Anakin

Image Source: Lucasfilm/Disney

The dynamo duo themselves, Obi-Wan and Anakin. What elevates them so high is similar in nature to Anakin and Ahsoka. They’re bond was close, brotherly, and full of respect and admiration for one another. Anakin and Obi-Wan fought, side by side, on many adventures and came out victorious.

For starters, the two were excellent commanders in The Clone Wars. Secondly, Anakin and Obi-Wan defeated two major Separatist leaders single-handedly, Count Dooku and General Grievous, respectively.

3. Sidious and Darth Vader

Image Source: Lucasfilm/Disney

Darth Sidious (aka, Palpatine) and Darth Vader made such a destructive duo that the two ruled over the galaxy with an iron fist. Sidious may have laid the groundwork as Palpatine, but it wasn’t until Anakin Skywalker turned to the Dark side and became Vader that he was able to fully secure power and defeat the Jedi.

When Sidious and Vader were in power together, they drove the Jedi nearly to extinction, especially with Darth Vader’s mastery over lightsaber forms. Furthermore, their combined efforts defeated powerful Jedi Masters such as Yoda and Mace Windu. For two decades, Darth Sidious and Darth Vader threw the galaxy into complete and total darkness.

2. Yoda and Luke

Image Source: Lucasfilm/Disney

The relationship between Yoda and Luke revealed just how good of a teacher Yoda was and how in touch with the Force Luke actually was. For starters, Luke had zero training, and Yoda was on the brink of death. Despite this, Yoda was able to teach Luke all that he needed in just a few weeks.

Compared to other duos, Yoda and Luke’s time together was spent more on understanding the Force. In a way, it was Luke inheriting the wisdom of Yoda that ultimately led him to defeat Darth Vader.

1. Bane and Zannah

Image Source: Lucasfilm/Disney

Who could possibly top Sidious and Darth Vader? Why, the very master and apprentice duo that strengthened the Sith to incredible levels: Darth Bane, the master, and Darth Zannah, the apprentice. Together, they solidified the Rule of Two. The rule argued that only two Sith should be in power at a time: a master of the dark and an apprentice to crave that power.

Before Bane, the Sith were weak. One too many students were accepted, to the point where the power of the Sith became diluted and easily defeated during a Jedi-Sith war. As the only Sith alive, Bane would later take on an apprentice, Zannah. Their philosophy would lay the groundwork for the Sith for generations and would come to fruition with Sidious and Darth Vader.

