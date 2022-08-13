13 Marvel Studios Projects Not at SDCC That Could be at D23

Image Source: 20th Century Fox

Marvel Studios recently had an incredibly successful panel at San Diego Comic-Con, full of exciting announcements of upcoming projects. D23 is fastly approaching, with the convention lasting from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, and Marvel Studios is confirmed to have a prominent appearance at the convention. This means that there could be some big information at D23 regarding future titles that the studio did not make at SDCC.

While the San Diego Comic-Con panel did show some form of information about almost every upcoming MCU title that has been announced, there were a few notable exceptions, which will be looked at below. Even included below are projects that have not been confirmed in any capacity but are announcements that are still somewhat probable.

It’s also important to note that this is a list of things that we saw zero about at SDCC, meaning that projects like The Marvels are not included below, even though the only thing that we heard about at Comic-Con was that the release date for the film is the same as has been announced previously.

***Warning: Spoilers for previous Marvel Studios titles are below.***

Armor Wars

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Probably the most surprising project that we saw nothing about at SDCC was Marvel’s Armor Wars, an upcoming Disney+ series that stars Don Cheadle as War Machine. The series has Rhodey as its main protagonist, who needs to stop Iron Man’s tech from falling into the wrong hands.

It has been since confirmed that Armor Wars is still coming, which makes its exclusion from Comic-Con even more mysterious. It could be that the series is now a part of Phase 6 and that they don’t want to announce when precisely in the phase it will be. Still, with the confusion over Armor Wars’ not appearing at the event, it is extremely possible that we get a more official update on the series at D23.

Deadpool 3

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: 20th Century Fox

The third Deadpool movie is hotly anticipated, especially regarding news about it, primarily due to worries that the film will not be rated “R” because it is now produced by Disney. These fears will likely not come to pass, as it has been repeatedly stated that the Deadpool movies will continue being rated “R.” This is further evidenced by how Disney+ has decided to release the rated “R” Deadpool and Logan movies on the platform.

Deadpool 3 would be an easy movie to bring into the mix at D23 as the writers have been working on the script, hopefully meaning that some progress with the film has been made. Also, simply having Ryan Reynolds in some form at D23 would make the Marvel Studios panel an almost automatic success.

Werewolf by Night

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: Marvel.com

Marvel’s upcoming Halloween Special, seemingly based around Werewolf by Night, is a project that will supposedly be released this year; however, whether or not the title has been officially confirmed is a bit conflicting. Marvel is definitely working on a Halloween special, though, to have along with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Whatever the case may be, it seems likely that the project will star Gael Garcia Bernal as the titular character, with Marvel Studios composer Michael Giacchino directing. There are also rumors that this semi-secretive special will be airing on Disney+ this year, so it would have to be confirmed no later than D23 unless these reports are false and it is coming in a different year.

Nova

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: Marvel

Despite hearing about the project being in the works, we still have very little information the upcoming Nova movie about Richard Rider, aka Nova; all we know at the moment is that the writers from Moon Knight are attached to the script. We don’t even have confirmation at this time on whether or not the project will be a Disney+ series or a theatrical movie.

Given that the series or movie was officially confirmed this year, it does make Nova a likely candidate as something that we might see at D23 with more revelations about the project being presented, as Marvel Studios presumably has a better grasp on what they want a project centered around Nova to look like.

Wonder Man

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: Marvel.com

Another project officially confirmed this year, Wonder Man is an upcoming Disney+ series that will focus on the character of Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Crettin, is attached to work on the series, but since the director is already set to direct the approaching Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, could mean that the Wonder Man Disney+ series isn’t coming anytime soon.

However, this could instead imply that the show needs to come out before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as Crettin might be more of just a producer on the project, meaning that the series could have ramifications on the fifth Avengers film. This would indicate that the show would have to be affirmed sooner than expected, and D23 is a perfect place to do so.

Shang-Chi 2

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi 2 is another movie that Destin Daniel Crettin is supposedly working on but could, in actuality, be a movie that will be held off until after Phase 6 due to his busy schedule. The mid-credits scene during Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shows that the ten rings are seemingly calling out to someone or something, which could be something that we need to wait for the answer to until Shang-Chi 2.

If Shang-Chi 2 is going to come out in Phase 6, though, with Crettin’s busy schedule, this project needs to be announced soon so that he can get to work on this one as well. On the other hand, it could be that Crettin will need to hand off the project to another director, something that would be extremely unfortunate. Or perhaps we won’t get Shang-Chi 2 until after Crettin is done with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, so at D23, we could get official confirmation of this.

Wakanda Series

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming later this year and had an excellent trailer that was released during SDCC. This may indicate that Marvel would like to wait on announcing the Wakanda series until after Black Panther 2 releases, but this is not definitive, as perhaps Marvel Studios would like to officially announce the series to get even more hype for the movie.

It seems that the series will star Okoye and dive deeper into the life of Wakandans; also, with Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, we will likely get to see how T’Challa’s death affects those who live in Wakanda. Officially announcing the project and giving its official title at D23 would make sense, especially if the series will be coming out for Phase 6. However, it is certainly possible that instead, we just hear an update regarding the series.

Mutants

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: Marvel

The project that is probably least likely to appear at D23 but is certainly still worth mentioning is the upcoming Mutants, or X-Men, movie. It has been stated for a while now that a film starring mutants and/or the X-Men will be coming, yet when precisely this is happening is a mystery. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel have both teased that mutants are coming and that some of them are already here, making this movie feel closer than ever before.

The Mutants movie is hotly anticipated and will be thrilling to see come to fruition; still, rumors about contracts involving previous X-Men actors not being up until 2025 may suggest that we won’t be getting the movie until after Phase 6, thus making the movie’s official appearance at D23 a bit doubtful. All this being said, we can still receive an update to the film at the Disney convention, and all these rumors about contracts may end up turning out to be false anyway, making this point moot.

Eternals Sequel

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: Marvel Studios

No matter how you feel about Marvel’s Eternals, the film sadly wasn’t a major win for the studio, something that does not seem to be stopping Marvel from continuing down a path of including the Eternals in their various projects, with Ikaris being a character in the upcoming Marvel Zombies Disney+ series.

Kevin Feige revealed at SDCC that we definitely haven’t seen the last of Harry Styles’ Eros and his companion Pip, implying that the Eternals’ story is also not over, something that could officially be confirmed at the upcoming Disney convention. There are also rumors of a Celestials movie coming, which could be an Eternals sequel of sorts and be revealed as part of Phase 6 at D23.

Young Avengers

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: Marvel Studios

One of Marvel Studios’ longest-running rumors is that a Young Avengers movie or Disney+ series will be coming at some point. Members of the Young Avengers group have been showing up all over the place in projects such as WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and possibly even Secret Invasion and Ironheart, among others that are unconfirmed.

It certainly feels as though Marvel Studios is building their version of the team, which we hopefully get to see come to fruition soon. Also, it would be fantastic to see the team in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars movie, which means, if they plan on doing it, they need to announce the project sooner rather than later. Young Avengers could be something that gets a lot of excitement from D23, particularly if a lineup is showcased, so if Marvel has anything up their sleeves for the convention, this would be a good card to play.

The Scarlet Witch Movie

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: Marvel Studios

A Scarlet Witch solo movie is becoming more and more likely due to the character’s massive popularity. If D23 confirms such a project, it would make the Marvel Studios panel an instant success. “Wandacon” was trending on Twitter during SDCC as people voiced their desire for a Scarlet Witch film to be announced at Comic-Con, so while it didn’t come to fruition there, it could happen at D23.

Also, yes, the character was seemingly killed during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Agatha: Coven of Chaos will hopefully give us an update on the official status of Wanda as her magic is literally labeled “Chaos Magic.” Marvel Studios values Wanda and sees how big of a deal she has become, meaning that her journey is likely far from over, a journey that would hopefully continue in her own solo movie, as the character has certainly proved that she deserves it.

Ghost Rider Movie

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: Marvel.com

Before SDCC, a Ghost Rider movie was something that felt like it could be much further away than it actually may be. In large part, this is due to how Kevin Feige was pretty open about discussing that a Ghost Rider project was on his mind during the convention, even acknowledging how Ryan Gosling had said in an interview that he wanted to portray the character.

The most significant evidence that a project involving Ghost Rider is coming is that there was a poster for Johnny Blaze that seems to have been spotted in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer, suggesting that the character may not be far away from coming to the big screen. If Marvel Studios wants Ghost Rider in Avengers: Secret Wars, they better work on introducing the character as soon as possible, which makes this film a feasible announcement at D23.

Midnight Sons Movie

Marvel Studios Projects That Could be at D23

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Even though Midnight Sons is one of the least likely movies to be revealed at D23, it is still worth mentioning, especially given that a game starring the team will be releasing this October. The Midnight Suns game seemingly came out of nowhere, but Marvel has in the past used video games as breeding grounds for story ideas and characters that they are possibly looking to explore in future movies and series; something that this game could be doing. As D23 is only a few weeks before the game’s release,

Marvel may want to help boost the game’s sales by announcing that the Midnight Sons are getting their own movie. Doctor Strange will undoubtedly be a member of the team if the group is introduced, and with the mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seeing him team up with Clea, it’s possible this was meant to set up Doctor Strange and Clea forming a Midnight Sons team.

This is purely speculation as the project has not been announced, yet with the game releasing soon after the Disney-centered convention, this seems like the perfect place to make an announcement regarding the movie.

