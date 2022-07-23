New Marvel Trademarks Name Shang-Chi, Captain America, & Celestials

The picture of MCU Phase 4 is starting to come together with the recent trademarks filed by Marvel mentioning Shang-Chi, Avengers, and more.

San Diego Comic-Con is currently underway out west, but Marvel has been making the biggest news of the weekend with a massive list of trademarks. It all started yesterday when it was found that Marvel filed trademarks for Avengers: Secret Wars, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Captain America: New World Order, Multiverse Saga, and Thunderbolts.

Every Recent Marvel Trademark

Today, the trademarks just keep on rolling in. All kinds of new trademarks that were made in the last couple of days can be found on the EUIPO website. Down below is a full list of the other recent trademarks not mentioned above:

Avengers Eternity Wars

Captain America: Red White And Black

Nomad

Celestials: End of Time

Eternity Saga

Avengers Excursion

Avengers Timeless

Avengers Academy

Timeless Saga

Hercules: Rise or the Gods

Sam Wilson Captain America

The Black Knight: Origins

Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time

Runaways: New Era

Red Guardian: Generations

Midnight Sons

Some of these are certainly more noteworthy than others like the Avengers, Celestials, Shang-Chi, and Captain America trademarks. However, it’s also interesting to see the different saga trademarks since the Multiverse Saga name from yesterday seemed quite fitting for most of the current MCU phase.

Still, it’s important to keep in mind that trademarks are the end-all and be-all when it comes to upcoming Marvel content. Sure, some of it may come to be the title of the next big Shang Chi, Captain America, or Avengers film, but it’s certainly not indicative of any certainty when it comes to naming.

Fortunately, not all of the latest Marvel news is speculation and conjecture. Yesterday was a busy one at San Diego Comic-Con with tons of new content being shown off for their upcoming animated series What If Season 2, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, X-Men ’97, and I Am Groot.

