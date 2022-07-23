Street Fighter 6 Reveals Classic Costumes for Chun-Li, Ryu, & Guile and Street Costumes for Luke & Jamie

Today Capcom revealed a batch of screenshots of the upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6, including some of the costumes included.

First of all, we take a look at the classic costumes for the returning traditional characters we know and love, Ryu, Chun-li, and Guile.

If you’re not a fan of their fancy new treads (and beards), you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to bring them back to their origins, at least looks-wise.

On top of these classic costumes, we also get new ones in the form of street outfits for the new characters Luke and Jamie. Ok… Luke’s just “new-ish” considering that he was the last DLC character for Street Fighter V, but you get what I mean.

You can see them all below.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was teased in February and fully revealed in June.

A few weeks ago, we got to see the reveal of Guile at Summer Game Fest.

We also saw several music reveals related to the game, as a few weeks ago Capcom published the official music video for the main theme, titled Not on the Sidelines, followed by the themes for Chun-Li and new-ish character Luke, the theme for Ryu, and the music for the new character Jamie.