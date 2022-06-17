New Genshin Impact Trailer Is All About New Character Kuki Shinobu

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released another trailer for its popular online RPG ahead of the release of the next character.

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released another trailer for its popular online RPG ahead of the release of the next character.

The trailer focuses Kuki Shinobu, who will soon be added with her own wish. We get a glimpse on her backstory, but also a tease of her gameplay.

You can check the video out below. We included the Japanese version as well as the English one, so you can enjoy both voiceover options.

Here’s how Kuki Shinobu is described by HoYoverse.

“Kuki Shinobu had turned down numerous job offers from various fields. Yet one day, she suddenly joined the Arataki Gang, which is known for its idleness. A lot of people think it’s a waste of time for someone this talented, but Shinobu feels very content with her decision. Perhaps it was in this chaotic and undisciplined street gang that she finally found the life she had long been looking for.”

If you want to learn more about Genshin Impact, you can read our review and watch the trailer dedicated to Kamisato Ayaka, one starring Yoimiya, one showing Sayu, two focusing on Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Kujou Sara, one showcasing the Raiden Shogun, one focusing on Sangonomiya Kokomi, one showcasing Thoma, one featuring Arataki Itto, one starring Gorou, one showcasing Shenhe, one focusing on Yun Jin, one showcasing Yae Miko, another focusing on Kamisato Ayato, and one starring Yelan.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the latest update, numbered 2.7.