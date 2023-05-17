Where to Get Hearty Durian in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Tears of the Kingdom brings a plethora of items and consumables for players to collect as they explore Hyrule and work their way through the story. One of the most powerful items in the Zelda series is the Hearty Durian. Here’s what you need to know about getting Hearty Durian in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Is Hearty Durian in Tears of the Kingdom?

We’ll cut right to it: you won’t be able to find Hearty Durian anywhere in Tears of the Kingdom because it does not return in the 2023 title.

In Breath of the Wild, Hearty Durian was an incredibly valuable item and worth cultivating whenever you stumbled across it. Not only would it restore Link’s health, it would also give a temporary increase to the protagonist’s number of hearts.

It does not return in the Breath of the Wild sequel for unknown reasons, but it has been confirmed as not featuring anywhere in Hyrule, Sky Islands or the Depths. Fortunately, there are Hearty Truffles in the game, and these function similarly to Heart Durian.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It’s not the only element from BOTW to be dropped in Tears of the Kingdom, with the predecessor’s Divine Beasts absent. While that has fuelled fan theories and speculation over Zelda dismantling them, there’s no prevalent theory as to why Hearty Durian does not return.

That’s everything to know about Hearty Durian in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For everything on the Nintendo title, including how to find Dragons and how much damage the Master Sword deals, stick with us right here.

