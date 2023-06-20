Where to find Sundelions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Sundelions are very important Materials that offer special gloom-healing properties when cooked in a dish then consumed. Because of this, it can often be tricky knowing where you can go to find Sundelions in Hyrule. To help you out, we’ve done some exploring and found the best place for farming Sundelions in bulk, so follow along below for all the information you’ll need.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Where to Get Sundelions

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are a few places where you may stumble across the odd Sundelion here and there, both on the ground level of Hyrule and the various Sky Islands. However, these spots very rarely offer a chance to collect more than one Sundelion at a time, which makes them somewhat unreliable for obtaining the Material in bulk.

However, there is one location that can earn you a generous handful of the bright flower in just one trip. The best place for farming Sundelions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is the assortment of Sky Islands above Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. To reach this location, you’re going to want to first travel to Eldin Canyon’s Skyview Tower. We’ve included a map screenshot of this Skyview Tower below to help you find your way:

Once you reach the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower, step inside and launch yourself into the air. This boost will enable Link to float down onto the first section of the Sky Islands without needing to move through the air much at all.

Once you land safely, you should be able to see one or two Sundelions growing in the grass, so head over and pick them for your inventory.

There’s also a chance that a Soldier Consruct will arrive on a minecart to challenge you to battle, so if this happens take an extra few seconds to defeat it. You’ll now be able to use the minecart that it arrived on to ride the tracks to the next section of Sky Island and continue your Sundelion harvest.

The next section of island will offer another couple of Sundelions, so be sure to take a second to collect them. Once you’ve collected all of the Sundelions you can see on the bottom surface of the second island, stand under the surface of the overhanging island, and use Ascend to climb through it. Repeat this process if necessary until you reach the top level.

On the top level of the second island, there will be a few more Sundelions hanging around for you to snatch for your inventory, as well as a few other various herbs and flowers that you can grab while you’re here.

Once you’ve searched through the second island, drag a minecart onto the track with Ultrahand, and attach a fan to the cart. Now jump inside and hit the cart with a melee attack to power it on and send yourself to the third Sky Island.

The third Sky Island offers another two to three Sundelions for you to collect, meaning you can acquire between eight and ten Sundelions total in this one location. This is by far the most reliable method for collecting Sundelions in bulk, so if you need an even larger amount you can simply use a campfire or inn to pass the time until the Sundelions on these Sky Islands regrow.

Now that you know exactly where to forage Sundelions in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, why not put them to good use by cooking some Sunny recipes to help cure the effects of Gloom? We have a variety of different recipes you can follow along to make your own dishes, such as Veggie Porridge, or Copious Fried Wild Greens, so put your chef’s hat on, and let’s get cooking!

