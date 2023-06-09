Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the kingdom has an extensive list of various recipes that can be crafted from Materials Link is able to discover, forage, purchase, and collect during his adventure to save Hyrule. However, with such a range of different dishes that can be produced, it is often tricky to discover and remember each recipe, especially if you’re in need of something specific. If you’re wondering how to make Copious Fried Wild Greens, we have all the information you’ll need. here’s everything you need to know about how to make Copious Fried Wild Greens in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Copious Fried Wild Greens Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingom, Copious Fried Wild Greens is a useful dish that can not only be consumed by Link to restore hearts of health, but also used when upgrading horses with the assistance of Malanya the Horse God.

Making Copious Fried Wild Greens requires four different kinds of plants or herbs to be available as ingredients in Link’s inventory. Almost any plant or herb Material will work, but if you’re having some trouble deciding, here’s a few examples that will work in the recipe:

Hyrule Herb

Sundelion

Silent Princess

Korok Frond

Blue Nightshade

Cool Safflina

Electric Safflina

Warm Safflina

Swift Violet

How to Make Copious Fried Wild Greens in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In order to cook a dish you will first need to set yourself up with a Cooking Pot. If you’re out roaming the land of Hyrule, then you may find some of these at various campgrounds and shelter locations throughout the map. Some may require you to light the flame with a Flint or Fire Weapon to use it, so keep this in mind. You can also create your own Cooking Pot by igniting a bundle of wood to create a campfire, and then placing a Zonai Pot overtop.

Alternatively, you can also fast travel to Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, as the underground bunker in Lookout Landing has a Cooking Pot that Link can use as he wishes.

Once you’re set up with a Cooking Pot, hit the + button on your Joy-con or Controller to open Link’s inventory. Scroll across to the Material tab, and select and hold four different variants of herbs or flowers from your collection.

Once you’ve made your selection, press B to exit out of Link’s inventory, and then walk up to the Cooking Pot. As you stand over it, you will get a ‘cook’ prompt appearing on your screen, so go ahead and press A to confirm this decision.

Link will now drop the ingredients inside the Cooking Pot, and after a short wait of just a few seconds, you will receive 1x Copious Fried Wild Greens to add to your inventory. This dish is especially useful for levelling your horses, so we’d recommend saving it for this occasion, as there are plenty other easy dishes to create if you’re just looking for some extra health resortation.

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Copious Fried Wild Greens in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful news, lists, and gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your journey as Link, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

