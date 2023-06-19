How to Make Veggie Porridge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a very extensive recipe book with numerous dishes available to craft. However, recipes for certain dishes, including how to make Veggie Porridge, can be often be tricky to discover and remember. Don’t worry, though, we’ve covered exactly how to make this dish and where you can source the needed ingredients for cooking it below.

Veggie Porridge Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Veggie Porridge is a simple three-to-five ingredient dish that can be cooked to restore Link’s hearts upon consumption, as well as potentially grant a bonus effect or status condition, depending on the variant of the dish you create. To help you prepare for cooking Veggie Porridge, here’s a list of all needed ingredients in the dish:

Hylian Rice

Fresh Milk

Any Vegetable

For the third component of the dish, it is possible to use any Material with the Vegetable property, giving you quite a bit of flexibility in how you craft your recipe. If you’re unsure of which Materials fit into the Vegetable category, then a few working examples include Fortified Pumpkin, Endura Carrot, Swift Carrot, Stambulb, and Sundelion.

Depending on your selection of Vegetable for the third ingredient, your dish will also contain a bonus effect, granting Link a special condition upon consumption. You will be able to identify this by the various titles, such as Hasty Veggie Porridge, Tough Veggie Porridge, or Sunny Veggie Porridge.

Alternatively, you can make a basic ‘Veggie Porridge’ dish by using two different Vegetable ingredients that offer different bonus effects, as they cancel each other out when combined. Lastly, you can also increase the hearts of health restored to Link upon consumption by using two or three of the same Vegetable ingredient in your Veggie Porridge Dish.

Where to Get Veggie Porridge Ingredients in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To source the needed ingredients for Veggie Porridge, Link will need to visit a few different locations throughout the map of Hyrule. To help make your time obtaining all these ingredients, here’s every place that they can be found or purchased:

Hylian Rice can be most easily obtained through purchase from the General Goods Stores at Lookout Landing, Hateno Village, and Zora’s Domain . You can also obtain Hylian Rice from the wild by holding a sharp weapon and using it to cut down long grass with a melee attack. This method works throughout grasslands across a large portion of the Hyrule map, but if you’re in need of more specifics or help, then check out our complete guide for farming Hylian Rice.

can be most easily obtained through purchase from the at and . You can also obtain Hylian Rice from the wild by holding a sharp weapon and using it to cut down long grass with a melee attack. This method works throughout grasslands across a large portion of the Hyrule map, but if you’re in need of more specifics or help, then check out our complete guide for farming Hylian Rice. Fresh Milk cannot be scavenged from the wilderness of Hyrule. However, you can obtain some without spending any Rupees by trading Acorns to Dantz at Hateno Pasture . Alternatively, you can also purchase Fresh Milk from the General Goods Store at Hateno Village .

cannot be scavenged from the wilderness of Hyrule. However, you can obtain some without spending any Rupees by . Alternatively, you can also purchase Fresh Milk from the at . For the Vegetable component of your dish, there are a variety of suitable Materials you can forage during your adventure around Hyrule. However, the quickest and easiest way to obtain vegetables is by purchasing them from the General Goods Store at Hateno Village, which offers Hylian Tomatoes, Fortified Pumpkins, Swift Carrots, and more.

Taking all of the locations for each ingredient into consideration, the quickest and easiest method by far would be to cough up a few Rupees and collect all of the needed ingredients at once from Hateno Village General Goods Store.

How to Make Veggie Porridge in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Before anything else, you’ll first need to locate a suitable Cooking Pot to use, which will enable you to cook dishes. The quickest and easiest method for finding a Cooking Pot is to simply Fast Travel to Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, and then exit into Lookout Landing.

Now, simply head on down into the underground bunker of the town, and you’ll be able to find a Cooking Pot that Link can use as he likes. You’ll be able to identify this Cooking Pot easily by the NPC sitting down on the ground in front of it.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

However, there are times when you’re out and about in the wild of Hyrule and can’t afford to travel too far away from quest objectives or certain areas of exploration. Thankfully, there is quite a few Cooking Pots scatered around the wild, most commonly found in enemy campsites or areas of shelter. If you come across one of these Cooking Pots, you may need to use a Fire Weapon or Flint to ignite the flame and make it functional, so it’s important to keep these items in your inventory at all times.

If you have no luck in searching for a Cooking Pot, you can also opt to make one for yourself. All you’ll need to do so is a Flint or Fire Weapon, some Wood, and a Zonai Pot. First, find a suitable area to craft your cooking station. As the process involves lighting a flame, it’s best to set up in a area with a little bit of shelter, in case of any rainy weather. Now, place a bundle of Wood on the ground, and use your Flint or Fire Weapon to ignite the wood, turning it into a campfire. Lastly, you’ll need to place your Zonai Pot on top of the campfire, which will create a Cooking Pot.

This method isn’t the most reliable to use consistently, as Zonai Pots can only be obtained from limited Zonai Device Dispensers throughout the game. Link can only carry a limited number of Zonai Capsules in his inventory, meaning it’s unlikely you’ll always have Zonai Pots in bulk. Because of this, we’d recommend heading to Lookout Landing whenever you can to cook dishes, and saving your Zonai Pots and valuable resources for rare circumstances when Lookout Landing isn’t a viable option.

Now that you have a suitable Cooking Pot set up in front of you, press the + button on your controller or Joy-Con to open Link’s inventory, and scroll over to the Materials tab. Now press X to select and hold the required ingredients mentioned in the recipe earlier in this guide. For my Vegetable ingredient, I’ve selected a Swift Carrot, which will add a Speed boost effect to the completed dish.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once your ingredients are all being held by Link, press B to back out of the menu, and walk up to the Cooking Pot until you see the ‘cook’ prompt appear. Press A to confirm your decision, and Link will drop the ingredients inside to begin crafting the dish.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After a short wait of a few seconds while a cooking animation plays, the dish will be complete and you will now receive 1x Veggie Porridge to add to your inventory.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now that you’re a master of cooking dishes to restore those precious health hearts and gain bonus perks and status conditions for battle, why not try your hand at taking on some of the powerful enemies around Hyrule to gather valuable loot? If you’re up for the challenge, check out our guide for all Lynel locations for some help pointing you in right direction of finding the mighty beasts.

About the author

Grace Black Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of. More Stories by Grace Black

Related Posts