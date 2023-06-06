Ukoojisi Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Unless you have the sky crystal, you aren’t getting in.

Having trouble finding the Ukoojisi Shrine in Zelda: TOTK? Unlike many other shrines, this one won’t have the obvious green and teal lights overhead. Don’t worry, though—we’ll teach you everything you need to know on how to solve the Ukoojisi Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Ukoojisi Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: TOTK, getting the Ukoojisi Shrine is as easy as launching yourself into the sky, literally. You’ll be using the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower as your launch point. If you haven’t been that way yet, the coordinates are ‘0602, -2119, 0098.’

Reach the Ukoojisi Shrine. From the top of the launch, paraglide to the nearest island. You’ll find a ramp and a flying machine (with fans) that’ll help you reach the main sky island where the Ukoojisi Shrine is. Interact with the shrine. Upon reaching the Ukoojisi Shrine, and interacting with it, the ‘West Necluda Sky Crystal’ side quest will start. You have to retrieve the crystal to unlock the shrine, much in the same way the Ganos Shrine is opened. Use the launcher to reach the runway. At the center of the main island (the one you’re on) is a launcher with a crank. Position it for a boost to the next sky island to the east. Along with a ramp, there are Zonai devices you can use to build a flying machine. Fly to the large sky island. Facing the ramp, you’ll see a sky island to the east, the same one the green light is pointing to. The entrance to the sky crystal and the cavern are blocked by twigs, so bring a fire weapon! Fly back to the Ukoojisi Shrine and profit! Once you’ve cleared the twigs to the cavern and crystal, get ready to fly back to the shrine with the sky crystal in hand. If you lost your flying machine getting here, there are more Zonai devices you can use to build another one.

There you have it: how to solve the Ukoojisi Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Once the crystal is back in place, you can simply walk inside for your Light of Blessing. If you’re having trouble with other shrines, use the links below to find more guides!

