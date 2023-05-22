Tears of the Kingdom Fuses Into Link 182 With This Punk Rock Song
I’m fusing this!
Young Fatigue band’s latest “Fusing This” Legend of Zelda song proves that the punk rock genre was never just a phase, as it perfectly captures the gameplay of the Ultrahand Fuse ability.
Using the same melody as Blink 182’s “Feeling This” song, the London-based band changes the lyrics to fit the Tears of the Kingdom theme through their other moniker, Link 182. You’ll see a bunch of fused weapons being created in the video, such as a Duplex Bow with a fish and a shield with a Fire Fruit.
Of course, it isn’t complete without a romantic interlude, changing the fused weapons to the intertwined hearts of the entrancing Princess Zelda and the heroic Link. Tears of the Kingdom fans are already calling it the “song of the summer” in the comments, especially with the massive popularity surrounding the game since its release.
The “Fusing This” ballad isn’t the only Legend of Zelda-inspired song that Young Fatigue has released, from a remix of the classic “Zelda’s Lullaby” to “All the Stal Things.” You can also expect original tracks from the group if you want to continue on the punk rock train, with their first debut single, Dislocation, as one of the fan favorites.
With the switch to this genre, the series could branch out even further with its iconic soundtrack, giving us more songs to chill or rock out to.
