Tadarok Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

The Tadarok Shrine in Zelda: TOTK is another shrine that you won’t see from atop a tower. You have to delve into the caves of Hyrule to find it. If you’re struggling to locate it, here’s where to find and how to solve the Tadarok Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Tadarok Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To reach the Tadarok Shrine in TOTK, you have three options: paraglide from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, Hyrule FIeld Skyview Tower, or Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

Paraglide to the River of Dead, specifically towards the waterfall situated eastward of Mount Hylia. The River of the Dead Waterfall Cave is to the right of the waterfall if you’re staring straight at it, so don’t fly directly into the waterfall (or you’ll take damage). Don’t forget to whack the Bubbulfrog on your way in.

Lift the electrified weights from the water. You can cross by either swimming or with the stone cube. You’ll need the stone block for the next puzzle, anyway. As you enter the next room, ignore the river of lava entirely. There’s nothing of value back there, not even a chest. Block the fire with the stone block to loot the hidden chest. The chest is on the other side of the room, atop a small ledge. Use Recall to reach the Shrine of Light. Lift the metal cube up to the balcony to block the flame. Now lift the ice cube up to the shelf, then back down to your location. Ride the cube back to the balcony using Recall. Jump onto the metal cube and perform the same trick, only this time all the way up to the Shrine of Light.

That’s everything you need to know about solving the Tadarok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a fairly simple puzzle compared to some of the other shrines. At any rate, don’t forget to cash in your Light of Blessings when you have enough to increase your health and stamina.

