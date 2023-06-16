Jochisiu Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In Zelda: TOTK, the Jochisiu Shrine has a rather elaborate puzzle tied to it. For starters, it’s one of many shrines you won’t immediately notice. Secondly, it’s locked behind the side quest “Keys Born of Water”. You probably passed it within the first few hours of the game. Now you have to face it if you want to unlock the Jochisiu Shrine and claim the Light of Blessing inside.

Jochisiu Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The best part is that the Jochisiu Shrine in Zelda: TOTK doesn’t have another puzzle inside. Once you’ve completed the side quest “Keys Born of Water,” you’ll gain access to the prizes within.

Start the side quest “Keys Born of Water.” This quest is found between Popla Foothills and the Dueling Peaks. Step inside the ancient ruins there and speak to the friendly construct to get it started. The Popla Foothills Skyview Tower will get you there real quick. Pick up a Frost Emitter and take it to the nearby river. See the shelves in the ancient ruins? You’ll find Frost Emitters and Fire Emitters. Grab a Frost Emitter and drop it into the Squabble River, preferably at the shore. It’ll create large sheets of ice, and you want at least three, but bring a few extra to cover mistakes. Return to the ancient ruins with the ice. Use the ice as a key. See how each pillar has a dark green center? That’s essentially a lock and the ice is the key. Using the nearby campfire, you can melt a single slab of ice so that it fits within the indent.

Solving the Jochisiu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was definitely a brain teaser, but well worth the effort. You won’t even have to worry about wasting time on a puzzle inside, either. In fact, use the time you saved to solve the Jiukoum Shrine nearby!

