How to Get Wind Armor Set In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Wind armor set is a legendary outfit Link can wear to appear as the Hero of the Wind from Wind Waker. Besides scanning Wind Waker Link amiibo, you can acquire this armor set for free by finding three hidden treasure chests in Tears of the Kingdom. Since the game features a massive open-world map, we have created this guide to show you the locations of all pieces of gear!

Zelda: TOTK Wind Armor Set Location

Like the Sky armor set, you can acquire the Wind outfit from three treasure chests in the Depths. Here are their locations:

Cap of the Wind

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can obtain the Cap of the Wind from a treasure chest in the Tingel Island Depths (4655, 0621, -0722). The only entrance to this part of the underground is through the Tingel Island Chasm east of the Rasitakiwak shrine and Tarrey Town (4703, 1307, 0125).

Once you’re in the Depths, you must head south and destroy several breakable walls until you reach the underground area underneath Davdi Island. I highly suggest attaching a Cannon to Mineru since the rocks blocking the passages between each section are quite thick. Throwing Flowers Bombs or Time Bombs may not be a wise idea since you’ll need many of them to open your path.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Also, please be careful when claiming the Cap of the Wind because Gloom Spawns will appear near you after you open the treasure chest. If you decide to fight this optional boss, you’ll need to use AoE attacks, such as Bomb Arrows, to kill the monsters quickly and prevent the hands from regenerating. After all of the Gloom Spawns are dead, a Phantom Ganon will appear in its place, and you can defeat this creature to get Demon King’s weapons.

Tunic of the Wind

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To obtain the Tunic of the Wind, you must enter the Depths through the Hyrule Ridge Chasm near the Runakit shrine (-2648, 1122, 0115). Then, you have to head west until you find the Kataki Lightroot and go to the Cuho Canyon Mine. On top of the structure, you’ll discover a treasure chest containing the Tunic of the Wind (-3785, 1345, -0682).

Trousers of the Wind

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Trousers of the Wind is inside the Cresia Pit Mine in East Necluda Depths (3794, -3614, -0445). The fastest way to get to this place from the Surface is through the Meda Mountain Chasm north of the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower (2513, -2389, -0012). Afterward, you need to head southeast until you find the Cresia Pit Mine, where you must build a boat to cross the water and reach the treasure chest.

Although Link already looks like the Hero of the Wind while wearing the Wind armor set, you can take it one step further by obtaining other gear. The Sea-Breeze Boomerang and Shield are legendary equipment once wielded by a hero who travelled the Great Sea. Like other hero gear in Tears of the Kingdom, you can acquire both items from treasure chests in the Depths!