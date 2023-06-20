How to Get Sea-Breeze Shield in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Sea-Breeze Shield is a legendary gear that was once the favorite shield of the Hero of Wind. You can obtain this equipment by exploring the new underground area called the Depths in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To help you quickly acquire this shield, we have created a short guide that will tell you the best path to take to locate the treasure chest.

Zelda: TOTK Sea-Breeze Shield Location

The Sea-Breeze Shield is hidden inside a treasure chest in the Tabahl Groove in Lanaryu Greatspring Depths (2668, 0252, -0559). You can reach this area by jumping into the Lanaryu Wetlands Chasm north of the Jonsau shrine in the Zora domain (1738, 0416, 0027).

Once you land in the Depths, you can head east until you reach the Sekioam Lightroot. Your next objective is to locate a massive hollow tree stump in the Tabahl Groove, and you can see this place on the map in the form of a large white circle.

Several Gloom-Wreathed Evermeans will attack you when you enter the underground forest, and you will also encounter one monster near the treasure chest. You can quickly defeat the enemies by hitting them with sharp weapons or setting them on fire with Fire Arrows.

The Sea-Breeze Shield can be considered one of the best shields in Tears of the Kingdom due to having 65 points of base defense. However, the best defensive equipment you can get is still the iconic Hylian Shield, which is located inside the Hyrule Castle.

