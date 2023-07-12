How to Get Sky Armor Set In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Sky armor set is a unique outfit that showcases the look of the legendary Hero of the Sky from Skyward Sword. Although you can get this armor set by scanning the Skyward Sword Link amiibo, you can also acquire the Sky outfit for free in Tears of the Kingdom. Without further ado, here’s a guide on the locations of the three treasure chests containing the three pieces of gear.

Zelda: TOTK Sky Armor Set Location

Like the Wild armor set, you need to explore the Depths to find the three hidden treasure chests. Here are their locations:

Cap of the Sky

The Cap of the Sky is located in Retsam Grove in East Necluda Depths (3822, -1987, -0632). You can reach this location by jumping into the Meda Mountain Chasm north of the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower (2516, -2374, 0220). Several Evermeans will try to attack you when you enter the forest, but you can easily defeat them using sharp weapons or fire arrows.

Tunic of the Sky

To obtain the Tunic of the Sky, you must enter the Minshi Grove Chasm near the Lost Woods (1057, 1662, -0008). Afterward, you only need to walk south until you reach Minshi Grove inside the Great Hyrule Forest Depths.

Like Retsam Grove, several Evermeans will also welcome you by trying to beat you to death. You are free to ignore or fight them, but you will find a treasure chest inside a massive hollow tree trunk in the forest (1022, 1408, -0543).

Trousers of the Sky

The Trousers of the Sky is the hardest gear to obtain in the Sky armor set because you’ll need to walk a lot. The closest entrance you can use is the East Hill Chasm in Kakariko Village (1938, -0875, 0219). Once you’re in the Depths, you must travel northwest until you pass through three Lightroots, with the last one being the Nojoj Lightroot underneath the Jojon shrine.

After you light up the surrounding area, you’ll see the Crenel Canyon Mine north of the Nojoj Lightroot. On top of the structure, you can find the treasure chest containing the Trousers of the Sky (1163, 0426, -0580).

Now that you have the full Sky armor set, you can complete the look by obtaining the White Sword of the Sky. This legendary weapon can be acquired by completing a chain quest from the three goddess statues in the three sacred springs in Tears of the Kingdom.