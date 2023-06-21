How to Get Wild Armor Set In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Wild armor set returns in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and this time you don’t have to complete all the shrines to get it. You just need to find the three hidden treasure chests scattered throughout the Depths to obtain the three pieces of equipment. Since finding them by yourself can be quite a headache, here’s a handy guide that will help you locate all chests in no time.

Zelda: TOTK Wild Armor Set Location

All three pieces of gear in the Wild armor set can be found in several massive Dark Skeletons in the Depths. The three treasure chests will be resting on the giant creatures’ jaw bones, so you must enter their skulls to find them.

Also, one last warning: you may encounter Gloom Spawns when approaching the Dark Skeletons from the ground. This horrifying monster usually appears near the skeletons’ ribs, and they require several powerful AoE attacks to be beaten. After that, a Phantom Ganon will arise in its spot, and you must defeat the specter to finally win the battle.

Cap of the Wild

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Cap of the Wild is located in the Hebra Dark Skeleton in Hebra Mountain Depths. After you jump into the Hyrule Ridge Chasm near the Runakit shrine (-2648, 1122, 0115), you can head northwest until you reach the corner of the map.

It will be quite a long trek, so I suggest building a Hover Bike to shorten the journey. Simply attach two Zonai fans to one steering stick, and you have the best vehicle to explore the Depths. You can also stick a Giant Brightbloom Seed to ensure you don’t hit any object when flying in the dark.

Trousers of the Wild

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can find the Trousers of the Wild by entering the Drenan Highlands Chasm west of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower (-0065, 2994, 0088). Afterward, you have to head northeast until you reach the Kayam Lighroot underneath the Mayak shrine.

Since you’ll be in the Eldin Mountain area, the temperature will be so hot it can set Link on fire. You must wear the Flamebreaker armor set or drink a Fireproof Elixir to stop receiving damage over time from the heat. Once you’re ready, you can travel toward the Eldin Dark Skeleton to obtain the Trouser of the Wild (1674, 3722, -0561).

Tunic of the Wild

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Tunic of the Wild is located in the Gerudo Dark Skeleton in Gerudo Desert Depths (-4877, -3720, -0458). You can reach this location by entering the East Gerudo Chasm in Gerudo Highlands (-2467, -3081, 0086) and heading southwest. On your way, you will pass by the Desert Coliseum (-4311, -3780, -0479), where you can obtain Sheik’s Mask after defeating five waves of Horriblins.

Besides the Wild armor set, you can also acquire other hero attires in Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has several guides that can help you obtain the legendary hero armor sets, such as the Twilight outfit and the Time armor set. The treasure chests are quite easy to grab, so you definitely don’t want to miss them!

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts