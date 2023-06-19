How to Get Sheik’s Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Sheik’s Mask is a unique headgear that you can obtain from a treasure chest in the Depths. Since this new underground area in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is massive and dark, finding this equipment without aid will take a long time. Luckily, we have a guide that can help you locate Sheik’s Mask in no time.

Zelda: TOTK Sheik’s Mask Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Sheik’s Mask is located inside the Desert Coliseum in Gerudo Desert Depths (-4311, -3780, -0479). You can reach this area by jumping into the East Gerudo Chasm in Gerudo Highlands (-2467, -3081, 0086). Afterward, you can head southwest until you locate the Kasari Lightroot underneath the Irasak shrine.

Your next objective is to defeat five waves of monsters inside the coliseum to unlock the chest. Here is the list of enemies you must face:

First wave: three Horriblins.

Second wave: three Blue Horriblins.

Third wave: two Black Horriblins.

Fourth wave: Silver Horriblin.

Fifth wave: Horriblin, Blue Horriblin, Black Horriblin, and Silver Horriblin.

Since the Horriblins love to stay on the ceiling, I suggest bringing a strong bow to knock them down. Once they’re on the ground, you can use your best melee weapons to defeat the monsters.

Besides Sheik’s Mask, you can also acquire Majora’s Mask from another coliseum in the Depths. This headgear is arguably the best equipment you can obtain in Tears of the Kingdom because it can prevent enemies from becoming aggressive, allowing you to explore Hyrule without distractions.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts