How To Get Majora’s Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Majora’s Mask is an infamous item in the Zelda series, easily recognizable because of its colors and bizarre googly eyes. It returns in Tears of the Kingdom, but how do you get Majora’s Mask and navigate the treacherous Floating Colloseum?

How To Get Majora’s Mask From the Floating Colosseum in TOTK

Because of its strength, finding and earning Majora’s Mask is a real challenge in Tears of the Kingdom, regardless of your experience with the Zelda series.

Specifically, it is located at the Floating Colosseum just northeast of Mu-ustust Lightroot in the Depths of Hyrule. The Colosseum’s coordinates are: -1551, -1263, -0499.

The Colosseum can be reached from a couple of locations within the Depths, one of which is Mu-ustust Lightroot. From this POI, players should use the hill to their east. From the other, Nogukoyk Lightroots, players should use the northerly ridge and then work west.

You’ll find a work station as you approach the Colosseum, so you can make a vehicle of your choice en route. This isn’t essential to actually access the Colosseum – there is an entrance accessible via foot to its north. It’s probably quicker to sail or fly in, though.

Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as getting to the Colosseum and being rewarded with Majora’s Mask. Once inside, players will see a Chest trapped in Gloom. Approaching it will trigger the Colosseum’s battle which, in epic Roman style, sees Link have to take on five different Lynels.

These Lynels are unaffected by freezing, shocking and disorienting, as well as getting incrementally harder. In order, they are: Red Lynel, Blue Lynel, White Lynel, Silver Lynel and Armored Silver Lynel.

When the final Lynel is defeated, the Chest at the Colosseum’s center will open, presenting link with Majora’s Mask. It is described in-game as: An eerie mask passed down from ancient times. Wearing it makes it harder for certain enemies to spot you. It’s a rather rare find.

While there’s no other tangible bonuses to the mask, like a defense or attack boost, it does stop standard enemies – like Lynels and Bokoblins – from attacking Link straight away. Instead, they’ll approach the protagonist and investigate him. They will soon work out he’s an enemy and attack, so don’t take liberties even if they leave you be to begin with.

That’s everything there is to know about the Floating Colosseum and Majora’s Mask in Tears of the Kingdom. For everything else TOTK, including how much damage the Master Sword does and where to find Oil Jars, stick with us right here.

