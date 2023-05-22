Image Source: Nintendo

Cooking is integral to Zelda: TOTK, with Link able to whip up various forms of grub that give him in-game boosts and bonuses. Oil is also useful for making some hearty meals, so here’s how to get Oil Jars in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, from its location to what it offers in recipes.

How To Find Oil Jars in Zelda: TOTK

Like a lot of items in Tears of the Kingdom, players will come across Oil Jars as they make their way round Hyrule and complete the story.

However, such a casual approach to stocking up items might leave you short from time to time. Luckily, there is a surefire way to increase your Oil Jar supplies:

Head for Rito Village. Find the General Store. Purchase up to 5 Oil Jars. Each will cost you 12 Rupees. Return to the store as required to purchase more!

Players may need to wait until the store’s stock has refreshed to get more. Regardless, fast traveling to Rito Village will be your easiest way of getting more Oil Jars throughout the whole story.

There is also a small supply players can loot for free at Hebra Trailhead Lodge, so it’s worth checking out if you’ve not yet helped yourself to these jars.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It’s described in game as: A mild oil extracted from plant seeds, it’s very versatile in cooking and can coax flavors from ingredients used in many dishes. Also good for adding fuel to fire.

That’s right, using Cooking Oil in your recipes reaps more rewards from the food you’re making. You’ll earn more hearts from meals that have been made with Oil so it’s certainly worth tracking down to keep your link as healthy and robust as possible. Examples of meals to use it in include: Crunchy Fried Rice, Fragrant Seafood Stew and Cheesy Baked Fish.

That’s everything to know about where to find Oil Jars and how to use them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For everything else on TOTK, including all cooking recipes, stick with us.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts