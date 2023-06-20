How to Get Time Armor Set In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Time armor set is a special outfit that showcases the appearance of the legendary Hero of Time. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can obtain the three pieces of gear by exploring the Depths and discovering the three hidden treasure chests. Instead of blindly wandering around and hoping for the best, we have the perfect guide that tells you the exact locations of these three pieces of equipment!

Zelda: TOTK Time Armor Set Location

The Time armor set consists of three parts: Cap of Time, Trousers of Time, and Tunic of Time. Here are their locations:

Cap of Time

The Cap of Time is located in the Sturnida Lavafalls in Hebra Mountain Depths (-4078, 2800, -0450). The closest chasm is the Hyrule Ridge Chasm near the Runakit shrine (-2648, 1122, 0115), but you still need to walk a lot to reach the treasure chest.

Once you land in the Depths and unlock the Tikanur Lightroot, you can head northwest and activate all Lightroots you encounter. The Sturnida Lavafalls can be found underneath the Sturnida Basin and will be sandwiched between Worihas Lightroot and Nupisoyuat Lightroot.

I suggest building a Hover Bike to skip climbing the numerous cliffs and ledges that fill this area. You can create this battery-efficient vehicle by combining two Zonai fans and one steering stick. Placing a Giant Brightbloom Seed on the Hover Bike is also a good idea to ensure you can see your surrounding as you fly.

The lava in the Sturnida Lavafalls should already tell you that the area will be burning hot. I recommend equipping the Flamebreaker armor set, or if you don’t have any because of the exorbitant price, you can also drink a Fireproof elixir.

The treasure chest will be located on a tall rock near a lava waterfall. Be careful not to get too close to the waterfall of death, or Link will experience an excruciating end.

Tunic of Time

The next piece of equipment is much easier to obtain. You just need to fast-travel back to Tikanur Lighroot and head northeast to pass by several massive Rito statues. Eventually, you will discover the Lindor Canyon Mine in Hyrule Ridge Depths and see a small structure where the treasure chest rests at these coordinates: (-2002. 1309, 0715).

Trousers of Time

To obtain the Trousers of Time, you have to teleport to the Otutsum shrine in Gerudo Highlands and jump into the Gerudo Summit Chasm (-4202, -0655, 0682). Then, you just need to walk southeast for a bit to enter the Gerudo Canyon Mine in Gerudo Highland Depths and locate the treasure chest (-4180, -0699, -1121).

Now that you have the complete Time armor set, you can also acquire the Biggoron’s Sword to make Link look like the Hero of Time in Tears of the Kingdom. This legendary weapon is also located in the Depths, and it’s quite easy to find, so you definitely don’t want to miss it!

