Otutsum Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Out of the many shrines you’ll stumble across in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Otutsum Shrine is among the easiest. Well, the shrine itself is simple, at least. Getting there is an entirely different matter given its location. Not only should you be prepared, but you should also learn how to solve the Otutsum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Otutsum Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Otutsum Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, you’ll be heading towards Gerudo, into the nearby mountains and mesas that surround the desert. The shrine is located at these coordinates: -4468, -0669, 0509.

You could make the trek from Hyrule Ridge into the Gerudo Highlands, but you’re better off unlocking the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. It makes the trip easier and uncovers another portion of the map.

You’re going to need some cold resistance, and some good stuff, too. Low-level cold resistance food isn’t going to be enough on its own. Here are some combinations to consider:

Low-level cold resistance food + one piece of Archaic Warm armor set

Low-level cold resistance food + weapon fused with a ruby

Weapon fused with a ruby + one piece of Archaic Warm armor set

Even if you do use the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower, you’ll still experience the cold while you’re paragliding. It’ll slowly eat away at your health bar, so come prepared.

However, the good news is that you won’t have to solve any puzzles inside the shrine. So, collect the Topaz from the chest and your Light of Blessing.

And that’s all there is to solving the Otusum Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you’ve got at least four Light of Blessings, make your way to the nearest shrine to increase your health and stamina. Alternatively, you can hunt down more shrines by using the links below.

