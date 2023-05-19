Mayak Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Timing puzzles are found in shrines all over Hyrule. Some of these puzzles are rather easy, whereas others require almost split-second accuracy to succeed. Thankfully, the other mechanics the game offers can help offset that just a little bit and remove the frustration. Here’s our full walkthrough for the Mayak shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mayak Shrine Walkthrough

The Mayak shrine is found at the northern edge of the map and only a bit northeast of the Sikukuu shrine. It is located at the coordinates 1271, 3734, 0106. Both of the puzzles inside this shrine are timing based, but the second one is considerably harder without a little trickery.

Part One

Take note of the little orange pillar ahead of you when you walk in that controls a sliding button and turns green when you hit it. Use the piston to the right to get onto the higher level and drop the ball onto the track with Ultrahand.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now jump down, run back to the orange pillar, and hit it right before the ball falls off the track. If you timed it right, the ball will hit the button, and the door to the next part will open.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Part Two

Before doing anything else, look up and to your left, and you’ll see a chest dangling from a rope. If you have enough arrows, you can shoot it down from here with some precise aiming. Either that or use the first piston to get up and get a better angle on it. Opening it will get you a Large Zonai Charge.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

With that collected, move back to the first piston and let it launch you to the second piston you will also want to let fling you upward.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You’ll end up on this platform with a ball on a short track that will eventually drop it straight down. It’s very hard to race the ball to the bottom, so don’t try that. You want to pick the ball up with Ultrahand, let it run down the track a little, and then put it back. Do this a couple more times and then hit it with Recall.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While Recall is going, jump off of the edge and dive down until you can safely glide to the orange pillar. Cancel Recall and ready your weapon while keeping your eyes on the spot the ball will fall. When it gets almost to you, hit the orange pillar, and it should land squarely on the button. Now you can go collect the Light of Blessing and exit the shrine.

Thus concludes our Mayak shrine walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Check out our links below for more shrine guides and general help with exploring Hyrule.

About the author

Cameron Waldrop Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs. More Stories by Cameron Waldrop

Related Posts