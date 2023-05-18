Sikukuu Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
Lots of spinning in this one.
A lot of shrines offer a definitely varying challenge. Among the shrines are special ones that, while simple, are still very fun to complete. While they might be easy to clear, they kind of make you want to try them again to see if you can create a different way to succeed. Here’s our full walkthrough for the Sikukuu shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sikukuu Shrine Walkthrough
The Sikukuu shrine is found quite a bit north of the Ekochiu shrine at the coordinates 0699, 2793, 0226.
Part One
After the cog has dropped a ball off the left side, use Recall on it so that when the next ball spits out, the cog will spin the other way and drop it next to the hole.
Part Two
Grab the handle next to the two gears with Ultrahand and start to turn it counterclockwise.
After a few rotations of the handle, jump onto the big gear and hit it with Recall so it will start to lower you down the hole.
The cog will eventually drop you in front of the shrine chest that contains an eight-strength Zonaite Longsword.
Position yourself under the cog and use Ascend. If positioned correctly, you will come up into one of the teeth gaps, and you can use Ascend again to get high enough and walk up to the Light of Blessing pedestal.
If you don’t want to try this method, there is a grate you can Ascend through right over the chest. When you’re back up, spin the handle clockwise, and then repeat the above procedure with Recall to get up to the pedestal.
Hopefully, you find choose your favorite finish in our Sikukuu shrine walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Check out our links below for more guides to help you survive Hyrule.
