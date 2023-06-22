Jojon Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you’ve struggled with Tears of the Kingdom’s combat before, then the Jojon Shrine won’t be a walk in the park. It strips Link of his weapons and items, then pits him against several hostile constructs. You can’t ignore them, either. Luckily, our Jojon Shrine guide will help you along!

Jojon Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Underneath Crenel Peak in TOTK, within a cave, you’ll find the Jojon Shrine. It’s well-hidden, too, but more importantly, it’s behind several tons of debris. I highly recommend you bring along several mining hammers or at least a bunch of arrows and Bomb Flowers.

To reach Crenel Peak, travel southwest from the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. Aim for the small patch of forest at the base of Crenel Peak. There you’ll find Crenel Peak Cave at coordinates 1139, 0244, 0058.

Defeat the bokoblins and burn the branches. After dispatching the bokoblins, you’ll find a small opening at the back of the Crenel Peak Cave. It’s covered in branches, which you can destroy with fire or a sharp weapon. Start mining and don’t stop. As you mine the rocks, it’ll eventually split off into two paths. The one on the left leads to the Jojon Shrine; the other leads to a Bubbulfrog. Defeat the Guardians of the Shrine of Light. Like the Isisim Shrine, you’re tossed in with a half-naked Link and no items. Grab the weapons and shield at the start and get to work. I recommend fusing construct parts to the wooden sticks you picked up for extra damage.

With the last of the constructs destroyed, the Jojon Shrine is solve and the rewards are yours. In addition to the Light of Blessing, you can also loot a Magic Rod from the chest. For more Tears of the Kingdom content, you’ll find all sorts of guides using the links below!

